"I think he is massively underrated" - Cole Palmer praises 'great' Chelsea teammate ahead of Arsenal fixture

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has lavished praise on Raheem Sterling ahead of his side's meeting with Arsenal tomorrow (October 21).

Sterling heads into the game at Stamford Bridge in fine form, bagging three goals and one assist in nine games across competitions. The 28-year-old was somewhat of a surprise omission from England's squad for recent international fixtures.

Palmer knows all about the qualities his Chelsea teammate possesses. He was playing in Manchester City's youth system while Sterling was excelling in Pep Guardiola's first team.

The England U21 international claims his fellow countryman is underrated. He said (via football.london):

"I think he is massively underrated as well. All the goals he scored, the assists, he has played for England in major competitions. Great player."

Sterling has earned 82 caps for the Three Lions, scoring 20 goals and providing 27 assists. He was a standout performer for Gareth Southgate's side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup until he had to head home due to a robbery at his home.

The Blues winger enjoyed seven trophy-laden years at City before moving to Chelsea in 2022 for £47.5 million. He made 339 appearances, bagging 131 goals and 95 assists. The former Liverpool youngster won four Premier Leagues, the FA Cup, and five League Cups at the Etihad.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez reveals he studies Arsenal's Declan Rice

Enzo Fernandez appears to admire Arsenal's midfield maestro.

Enzo Fernandez will go toe-to-toe with Declan Rice in a midfield battle at Stamford Bridge tomorrow. The duo have been impressing for their respective clubs following big-money moves.

The Argentine midfielder joined Chelsea from Benfica in January for £106.8 million. He's made 32 appearances since then, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His energy and passing abilities have been on display for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United this past summer for £105 million including add-ons. His leadership, tenaciousness, and attacking intent have helped Mikel Arteta's side this season. He's made 11 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal.

Fernandez has revealed that he's watched the England international (via the aforementioned source):

"I try to watch a lot of football to learn from other players. Among these players I like to watch Declan Rice from England (and Arsenal)."

Rice's stock grew at West Ham where he became captain of the Hammers last season. He captained David Moyes' side to UEFA Europa Conference League glory, bagging five goals and four assists in 50 games across competitions.