"I think they might" - Mark Lawrenson takes cheeky dig at Chelsea as he predicts result of Bournemouth clash

Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the Chelsea vs Bournemouth game in the Premier League on Saturday (May 6).

The Cherries are 13th in the standings, one spot behind Chelsea. Bournemouth are level on points with the Blues but behind on goal difference and have played one more game than the south-west London.

Lawrenson has given his prediction for the game:

"Bournemouth have done so well. Like many people, I would’ve had them as favourites to be relegated at the start of the season, but they’ve really had an excellent campaign. When you think they get 12,000 people a week on the gate, it’s amazing."

He continued:

"I think they might consider renaming the team at Chelsea to Chelsea-nil after this season, but I will give them at least a goal here. I still think Bournemouth could come out as winners though, which would be a massive result and virtually guarantee they’ll stay up."

The Blues have had a torrid season under new owner Todd Boehly. They spent around £300 million last summer on new players but got off to a shaky start under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Champions League-winning boss was sacked in September and replaced by Graham Potter. Results worsened considerably as Potter was unable to gel the new squad.

Boehly responded to the team's waning form by spending around £300 once again in January. Despite the influx of new players, the Blues have continued to struggle. They lost to Manchester City in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The Blues were eliminated in the last-eight of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid.

Chelsea sacked Potter and brought back Frank Lampard as caretaker manager

Ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Los Blancos, the Blues sacked Graham Potter and appointed Frank Lampard as the interim boss. The former Blues midfielder has overseen six games, losing all of them.

The Blues are on a horrid run of form this season. Their next five games will see them play Bournemouth, Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

