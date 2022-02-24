"I think they'd miss them" – Tim Sherwood reveals what could affect Liverpool in race to beat Manchester City for Premier League title

Liverpool are currently locked in an intense battle with Manchester City in the race for this season's Premier League title. Former Tottenham and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood believes the Reds need to keep Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk fit if they want to win the crown.

The title race blew wide open following Manchester City's 3-2 loss to Tottenham last weekend, allowing Liverpool to close the gap to just three points after beating Leeds United yesterday.

Tim Sherwood claims Jurgen Klopp will miss Van Dijk or Salah if they get injured, unlike their title rivals who do not rely on any player or group of players.

"I don't think Man City are dependent on any one player, one or two players. I'd rather be leading [the league]," he said on Premier League Productions (via Express)

"I think if Van Dijk or Mo Salah got injured, even though they've got [Luis] Diaz now and they've got Mane, I think they'd miss them two.

"For Man City, I don't care who they miss, someone else can come in. Yes it's a blip, we're all looking at the result against Tottenham but forget that. Look at what they've done previously."

Sherwood then spoke about Liverpool and Manchester City's collective attacking prowess, which he claims will make the title race more intriguing.

He said:

"Liverpool share the goals out but so do Man City, they can score from anywhere and all over the pitch they share the goals out.

"They've been the course and distance, so have Liverpool. That's what makes it intriguing going on until the end of the season.

"They both know how to get over the line. Before Man City did, Liverpool didn't, but they know now. They know what it takes. This is going to be brilliant."

Manchester City and Liverpool's next three Premier League games in sight

The Reds defeated Leeds United 6-0 last time out

The Reds will return to Premier League action after playing their EFL Cup and FA Cup fixtures. They'll face West Ham United in their first league game in March, followed by Brighton and Arsenal.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will take on Everton in their next league game this weekend before facing Manchester United and Crystal Palace in their next two games.

It remains to be seen how the title race will shape up in the coming weeks.

