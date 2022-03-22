“I do think it would be a mistake” – Glen Johnson warns Antonio Rudiger about joining one club amid Chelsea contract standoff 

Glen Johnson believes Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger would be making a mistake if he leaves the Blues to join Newcastle United in the summer.

The German's contract at the club is set to come to an end in the summer and there has reportedly been no progress over an extension.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, Glen Johnson was asked about the Chelsea defender's contract situation and whether he thought it would be the right choice for Rudiger to join Newcastle, He said:

“Yes, I do think it would be a mistake. Without being disrespectful, there’d be only one reason why Antonio Rüdiger would be going to Newcastle. I think he’s still got a lot to offer. If you’re still fighting for titles and going deep in most competitions, why would you look to leave? He’s obviously earning good money now. That’ll continue. No, if he goes to Newcastle right now it’d be for the wrong reasons.”

The German has recently been linked with moves to multiple clubs across Europe, with Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid, all reportedly interested in his signature.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Newcastle United are interested in signing Antonio Rüdiger when the Chelsea defender's contract expires at the end of the season.



(Source: Telegraph) Newcastle United are interested in signing Antonio Rüdiger when the Chelsea defender's contract expires at the end of the season.(Source: Telegraph) 🚨 Newcastle United are interested in signing Antonio Rüdiger when the Chelsea defender's contract expires at the end of the season. (Source: Telegraph) https://t.co/bJxovHGlZX

Rudiger has had a career-revival under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea after having struggled to make an impact under former manager Frank Lampard. The defender has been an integral part of the Blues' defense being the second-best in the Premier League, having started 26 league games so far this season.

"Yeah he would get stick" - Johnson on Rudiger leaving Chelsea for Manchester United

Rudiger in action for the Blues

Johnson was also asked about Rudiger being linked with a move to Manchester United and how much backlash he thinks the defender would receive if he were to make the switch. He said:

“Yeah he would get stick. You can’t pull the wool over it, it is what it is: if he goes, everyone knows why. To leave a top London-based team - and I’m not saying Newcastle or Manchester aren’t nice places to live, not at all - and I know he likes the London lifestyle, I’d be very surprised if he changes that at this point in his career.”

Conn @ConnCFC Manchester United want Tuchel, they want Rudiger. These guys just want to be Chelsea apparently Manchester United want Tuchel, they want Rudiger. These guys just want to be Chelsea apparently

Edited by Adit Jaganathan