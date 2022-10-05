“I think that would be a mistake” - PSG superstar Lionel Messi advised against Barcelona return 

Jota Jordi recently said on Spanish television's El Chiringuito that Barcelona should consider making a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi in only a certain condition.

Messi left his boyhood club last season as the Blaugranas were debt-ridden and couldn't afford to renew their No. 10's contract. The player shifted base to Paris, joining French giants PSG.

While he struggled during his first season in France, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games, Messi has rekindled his form this term.

In 12 games, the Argentine has scored seven goals and provided eight assists across all competitions for the Parisians so far this season.

However, his contract with the club is set to expire next summer. A potential return to Barcelona could be on the cards for the Little Magician.

While such a scenario would be nothing short of poetic, Spanish pundit Jota Jordi opined that the Catalan club should only consider the possibility if the player accepts a secondary role. Here's what he said (via psgtalk.com):

"I think that would be a mistake. If he accepted a secondary role that I think would be very difficult, then maybe yes. But I think that Barça had a terrible time last year sportingly because, among other things, we have to get used to a life without Messi, and I think we’re working on it.

He added:

"I think we’re on it. And going back to Messi again, I think it would be a mistake. I see it. I see it as very difficult, impossible, but I see it as very difficult.”

Fabrizio Romano provided update on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

PSG superstar Lionel Messi is linked with a return to Barcelona.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano recently shared an important update on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona.

While speaking to Que Golazo, Romano said that Messi will not make a decision about his future before the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament in Qatar is set to start on November 20.

However, he further added that the Catalan club are confident that they can financially afford a return for Messi as he said:

"They are convinced that they can do it. ... Officially, Barcelona think they can do it. I think it's more about Leo. I think it will depend on many things inside of the club but they feel they can do it."

