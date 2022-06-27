"I think that they need that kind of player" - Tony Cascarino names 'perfect' signing for Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has lavished praise on Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and believes the winger would be the 'perfect' signing for the Blues.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly has opened negotiations with City over a transfer for Sterling. Thomas Tuchel's side are expected to table a bid for the forward and will hope to reach an agreement over personal terms in the coming days.

The 27-year-old's contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire next year. Manchester City are, therefore, willing to cash in on the forward this summer. They are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of £55 million for Sterling.

Todd Boehly is seemingly interested in making Raheem Sterling Chelsea's statement signing of the summer. Tony Cascarino believes the Blues 'need that kind of player'. He said on the Weekend Breakfast as per talkSPORT:

"I think that Raheem is perfect for Chelsea, I think that they need that kind of player. I love Raheem's pace. There are so few players who can get to the byline as a wide player. Timo Werner is a terrible finisher, now some people say that Sterling's finishing is not the greatest but he always gets chances and he always gets a decent number at the end of the season."

A lack of goals from their strikers and wingers was an issue for Chelsea last season. Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored just 15 Premier League goals between them. Raheem Sterling's addition could go a long way to solving their attacking woes.

He has been one of the most consistent wingers in English football in recent times, scoring ten or more league goals in all of the last five seasons. Sterling scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 47 games in all competitions last season.

Sterling has scored 131 goals in 139 appearances for Manchester City. He has helped the club win four Premier League titles, a FA Cup, and four EFL Cups.

Timo Werner could leave Chelsea if the Blues sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Timo Werner was considered one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga prior to his move to Chelsea in 2020 for £47.5 million. He scored 78 goals in just 127 league games for RB Leipzig.

The German has, however, struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League. Werner has been unable to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's system at Stamford Bridge. He has scored just 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 appearances for the west London club.

Raheem Sterling's potential arrival from Manchester City could see Werner fall down the pecking order at Chelsea. He will be keen to be a regular starter next season to gain some form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

As per Sportbible, Liverpool are interested in signing the 26-year-old. Werner could thrive in Jurgen Klopp's fast-paced and attacking system at Anfield.

