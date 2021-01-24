'I think one of them will go' — Ex-Chelsea man feels one of two Liverpool superstars will depart due to strained relationship

Liverpool stars Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have been two of the most prolific goal-getters over the last few years in the Premier League. With a combined three Premier League Golden Boots to their names in the last four years, they have played a huge role in Liverpool's monumental success.

However, the reigning English champions have been far from their best this season and are currently on a run of five games without a win in the league, failing to score in four of them and losing two — one of which was a first Anfield defeat in 1,369 days.

4 - Liverpool have gone four league games without scoring for the first time since May 2000. Indeed, the Reds have had a total of 87 shots since Sadio Mané's 12th minute strike against West Brom. Inexplicable. pic.twitter.com/2kejqFiQRC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2021

Much has been said about their ongoing goalscoring woes, but Tony Cascarino believes that there could be a crack in the relationship between the two wingers.

Speaking on what he believes could be the problem at Liverpool, Cascarino said that one of Liverpool's star wingers could potentially depart from the club. He explained;

"If I’m going to be brutally honest, about the dynamic between [Sadio] Mane and [Mo] Salah. I don’t quite feel that it is particularly right at the moment. The relationship. You can say ‘well, you’re making up things here’ but If you look at the numbers between them, how much they assist each other, it’s dropped alarmingly. At one time they would pass."

The former Chelsea man added,

"You can have [Teddy] Sheringham and [Andy] Cole at Manchester United, they didn’t get on but they played well when they played together and they were in a four of [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer, [Dwight] Yorke, Cole and Sheringham. I do feel that there is something that is not quite right there. I think one of them will go."

87 - Liverpool haven't scored with any of their last 87 shots in the Premier League; a run that's currently 60 shots more than any other side in the competition. Madness.@oilysailor looks at last night's 0-1 defeat to Burnley in our rolling midweek Premier League blog — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2021

"Firmino is a big issue because his numbers have dropped. There are lots of minor issues and it gets quite complex."

Advertisement

Cascarino's comments are in line with the transfer rumours that surround the futures of the two stars, with Salah, in particular, been linked with a move away from the club.

Liverpool star Salah's future at the club in question

Salah in action against Burnley

Despite Salah himself reiterating that his future lies in Liverpool, there has been immense speculation regarding a potential move to the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona. This speculation was fuelled even further by Salah's former Egypt teammate, Mohamed Aboutrika, who controversially claimed that the 29-year-old is unhappy in Merseyside and that Liverpool will consider selling him for financial reasons.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher expressed that he feels Salah is someone who will look to add a spell at either one of Real Madrid or Barcelona to his CV, saying;

"Mo Salah is definitely one of those players who would look at his career and maybe want Barcelona or Real Madrid on his CV. Some players look at their career like that. I think Eden Hazard always wanted to go to Real Madrid at some stage."

Advertisement

17 - Today is the 17th time Mo Salah has both scored and assisted a goal in the same Premier League game for Liverpool; since 2017-18, this is five more times than any other player (Son Heung-min, 12). Force. pic.twitter.com/5Al05BiK4J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

The former Liverpool centre-back added,

"I wouldn’t be surprised if a few years ago, when Mo Salah was mapping his career out, that is something he would like to have done, but I think the situation now – financially and his age – means clubs don’t have that kind of money for him. You are talking in excess of £100m and I think Real Madrid and Barcelona would be looking at [Kylian] Mbappe or [Erling] Haaland or even [Sadio] Mane ahead of Salah now because of his age.

"Those two clubs are not flush with money and his contract still has some time to run at Liverpool. So I’m not fearful as a Liverpool fan that he is going to leave any time soon."

Salah is contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2023.

Reports: Barcelona eye summer move for Manchester City superstar