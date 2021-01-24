Reports: Barcelona eye summer move for Manchester City superstar Sergio Aguero

Barcelona are exploring the possibility of signing Manchester City superstar Sergio Aguero on a free transfer come summer, as per reports in Spain.

The Argentine, who is the Cityzens' record goalscorer and widely regarded as one of the Premier League's finest strikers, is set to see his contract at the Etihad expire in the summer. With no news of a potential contract renewal at the moment, he could be on the move — and he could remain within Europe by moving to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana find themselves in all sorts of trouble as they're currently in fourth place in LaLiga Santander, with just 34 points from their first 18 games of the season. Having failed to aptly replace Luis Suarez, who appears to be spearheading Atletico Madrid to the title, Barcelona could make amends by signing Manchester City's Aguero to add some much-needed firepower to their side.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona view the Manchester City legend as an immediate solution to their woes as they lack a traditional centre-forward. Getting Aguero on a free transfer would enable them to prepare for a major investment in the coming years on one of their long-term targets Lautaro Martinez or Erling Haaland.

Barcelona captain Leo Messi could be another key factor in a potential deal that could see Aguero move from Manchester City to the Blaugrana. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is close acquaintances with Aguero and his arrival at Barcelona could, perhaps, help convince Messi to remain at the Nou Camp.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is one of three Premier League targets for Barcelona

Barcelona want to sign Gini Wijnaldum

Apart from Sergio Aguero, Barcelona are said to be interested in up to two other Premier League stars in Eric Garcia of Manchester City and Gini Wijnaldum of Liverpool.

Garcia, formerly of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, has already confirmed that he does not intend to renew his contract at Manchester City and is reportedly on his way back to the Blaugrana.

Wijnaldum, on the other hand, is also amidst a contract limbo as he could be set to become a free agent come summer. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, who worked with Wijnaldum during his stint as Netherlands boss, is reportedly keen on reuniting with his compatriot at the Nou Camp and he hopes to lure him as a free agent to bolster his midfield.

Another Dutchman, Memphis Depay, is also said to be high up on Koeman's list of priorities as he hopes to revamp Barcelona's squad, albeit on a limited budget. While David Alaba is also a player of interest for Barcelona, they are unlikely to be able to afford his high salary demands.

