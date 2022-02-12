“I did think he would be perfect for Chelsea” – Eidur Gudjohnsen baffled by Romelu Lukaku’s Stamford Bridge woes

Former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen has revealed he is baffled by the form of Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge so far this season.

Lukaku joined Chelsea last summer in a club record £97.5 million deal from Serie A giants Inter Milan. He had great success at the Nerazzurri, scoring 64 times in 95 appearances for the Serie A champions.

His move to Stamford Bridge was predicted to be a quality piece of business by manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, his performances, after a bright early spell for the side, have cast doubt on his suitability for the Chelsea side.

ChelseaFC365 ™ @CFC365Official Romelu Lukaku vs Plymouth Argyle



31 Touches in 120 minutes

0 Goals

0 Assists

0/2 Dribbles

1/10 Duels won



What is wrong with Chelsea’s #9? Romelu Lukaku vs Plymouth Argyle 31 Touches in 120 minutes0 Goals 0 Assists 0/2 Dribbles 1/10 Duels won What is wrong with Chelsea’s #9? https://t.co/rs5yWn10MD

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Gudjohnsen said:

"People have only seen what he can do in glimpses this season but on his day he can be a man against boys with his physicality. I did think he would be perfect for Chelsea. Now it’s up to Tuchel to find how he fits into the team. He needs to feel important in the role he has."

Chelsea fans would've also thought Lukaku would be perfect for the Blues. They believed they were bringing back a goalscoring talent that could propel the team into further championship glory. This is especially following their UEFA Champions League success last season.

Lukaku has scored nine goals in 45 appearances for the Blues so far this season in all competitions. He will have the opportunity to add to that tally when his side face Palmeiras in the final of the Club World Cup on Saturday.

Should Chelsea target a striker to challenge Lukaku?

Lukaku and Martinez were a formidable strike force at Inter

With Lukaku underperforming so far since returning to Stamford Bridge, there is perhaps a need for the striker to feel his place in the side is under threat.

Timo Werner is the club's second striker. However, his Blues career has been one of somewhat of a failure with the former RB Leipzig forward lacking consistency.

So Tuchel could look at bringing in a striker to give Lukaku some much needed competition and make the 28-year-old realize his place is not guaranteed.

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod



“I would imagine the amount of buyer’s remorse that Chelsea has from going for Lukaku — from the interview, the performances that have followed — is huge even if externally, we are trying to paint this narrative that reconciliation has happened.” @dandormer on Romelu Lukaku:“I would imagine the amount of buyer’s remorse that Chelsea has from going for Lukaku — from the interview, the performances that have followed — is huge even if externally, we are trying to paint this narrative that reconciliation has happened.” 🗣 @dandormer on Romelu Lukaku:“I would imagine the amount of buyer’s remorse that Chelsea has from going for Lukaku — from the interview, the performances that have followed — is huge even if externally, we are trying to paint this narrative that reconciliation has happened.” https://t.co/JhEOlCCs1A

Tuchel had dropped the Belgian striker when an interview from the player with Sky Italia made headlines. Lukaku admitted his regret in how he departed Inter Milan in the interview and criticized Tuchel's system.

But following Lukaku's one-game punishment he has been a regular fixture in Tuchel's starting XI. He will perhaps feel immovable no matter his form given his astronomical transfer fee.

Many strikers are reportedly up for grabs this coming summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and even Lukaku's former teammate Lautaro Martinez are all options for Tuchel to consider if Lukaku continues to uninspire.

Edited by Aditya Singh