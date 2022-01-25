"I think on a personal level it’s not all pleasant"- Keylor Navas talks about competition with Gigi Donnarumma for the No. 1 spot at PSG

PSG star Keylor Navas has made bold claims about the current competition with Gigi Donnarumma for the first choice goalkeeper spot at Les Parisiens. In a recent interview with RMC Sport, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper stated that on a personal level competing with Donnarumma for the GK spot has not been pleasant at all.

Back in 2019, Paris Saint Germain spent €15 million to sign Keylor Navas from Real Madrid. Navas left Madrid after he was informed that he would be the club's second-choice goalkeeper as they wanted Thibaut Courtois to succeed as the first choice. Since signing for PSG, Navas has made 98 appearances and has had 45 clean sheets for Les Parisiens.

Things were going great for Navas until Paris Saint Germain decided to sign Gianlugi Donnarumma from AC Milan for free. The Red and Blues were able to allure the Italian international by offering him a staggering 12m Euros per year as his salary. Since the arrival of Donnarumma, Navas has been going through similar scenarios which he had at Madrid with the arrival of Courtois.

KN: -0.3 Gianluigi Donnarumma v Keylor Navas (Ligue 1, 21/22 - FBRef)Games:GD: 9KN: 12Clean Sheet %:GD: 44.4KN: 25.0Save %:GD: 78.6KN: 77.1Goals against per 90:GD: 0.67KN: 0.94Post shot xG minus goals against:GD: +2.1KN: -0.3

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has handled the two goalkeepers very well. The Argentinian has been rotating the two stars often so that both players get enough game time to make them happy. Overall, both Navas and Donnarumma have logged a total of four clean sheets each during this season.

Keylor Navas recently spoke about his current situation with PSG via RMC Sport and the Costa Rican had some interesting words to say. Navas stated that it is always good to have competition for a spot in the starting eleven for the club. However Navas then commentated that the competition that he is having with Donnarumma isn't pleasant at all on a personal level. He said:

"For us, it’s a pretty competitive season. t’s always good to have competition but I think on a personal level it’s not all pleasant to be in this situation. I think we both like to play all the time, to help the team. We have to try to earn our place on a daily basis, work, and ensure that the coach takes us into account to play more.”

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing PSG star Gianlugi Donnarumma

According to the latest reports from Fichajes, Barcelona are exploring the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma. Barcelona club president has even come up with a strategy to secure the Italian international from Les Parisiens. The report suggests that the Blaugrana are ready to offer a straight swap deal and are willing to let Marc-André ter Stegen switch his side to PSG.

Since signing for Paris Saint Germain, Donnarumma hasn't been able to nail down a regular place in the starting eleven due to competition from Keylor Navas. However, a transfer to Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window seems far more unlikely as Donnarumma still has four years left on his current contract with Les Parisiens.

