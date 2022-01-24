Barcelona looking to offer Ter Stegen in swap deal for PSG superstar - Reports

Barcelona are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in a swap deal involving Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as reported in Spain.

Ter Stegen has been a key player for the Blaugrana since he joined them from Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014. However, the German's position as the club's number 1 appears to be under threat amidst growing concerns over his recent performances in goal.

Barcelona are reportedly on the hunt for a new goalkeeper to provide cover for the 29-year-old. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta, though, is also scouring the market for a replacement for Ter Stegen.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, PSG shot-stopper Donnarumma has emerged as a target for the La Liga giants. Laporta has also reportedly come up with a strategy to acquire the 22-year-old's services.

If the report is to be believed, Laporta is planning to offer PSG Ter Stegen in exchange for Donnarumma. The Barcelona president is hopeful he can land the Italian in a straight swap deal involving the former Borussia Monchengladbach star without having to pay extra money.

It remains to be seen if the Parisians would be prepared to accept such an offer. The Ligue 1 giants only signed Donnarumma from AC Milan on a five-year deal last summer, and are unlikely to sanction a move for him.

PSG superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly given green light for Barcelona move

Gianluigi Donnarumma joined PSG from Serie A club AC Milan on a free transfer last summer, wanting to establish himself as the Parisians' undisputed number 1. However, the move has not gone according to plan for him so far.

Get French Football News @GFFN Gianluigi Donnarumma v Keylor Navas (Ligue 1, 21/22 - FBRef)



KN: -0.3 Gianluigi Donnarumma v Keylor Navas (Ligue 1, 21/22 - FBRef)Games:GD: 9KN: 12Clean Sheet %:GD: 44.4KN: 25.0Save %:GD: 78.6KN: 77.1Goals against per 90:GD: 0.67KN: 0.94Post shot xG minus goals against:GD: +2.1KN: -0.3

The Italy international has not been able to nail down a regular place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI due to competition from Keylor Navar. Donnarumma has been restricted to just 13 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants this term.

The Italian is reportedly disappointed with his current situation at PSG despite being just six months into his contract. The 22-year-old, thus, could open to the idea of leaving the French capital.

According to the report, the possibility of joining Barcelona excites the former AC Milan custodian. Donnarumma has reportedly has given the green light for a move to Camp Nou. However, it now remains to be seen if the Blaugrana can strike a deal with Mauricio's Pochettino's side.

