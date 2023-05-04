"I think it would be possible" - Barcelona legend urges PSG superstar Lionel Messi to complete shock move to Premier League giants

Barcelona legend Carles Rexach has opined that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi should join Manchester City instead of the Blaugrana.

Messi upset the PSG hierarchy after traveling to Saudi Arabia despite being required to report for training on Monday (May 1). The club reportedly suspended him for two weeks as a result.

Hence, the Argentinian will certainly leave Paris when his contract ends in the summer. Messi, though, will not be short of options, with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States keen to sign him.

A return to Barcelona has also been mooted as a potential option for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Blaugrana are working on resolving their financial issues to be able to afford Messi.

However, Rexach reckons Messi should join Manchester City instead of the La Liga giants. The Camp Nou great said that the Cityzens play like the Blaugrana used to play ten years ago.

"The ideal team for Lionel Messi is Manchester City because he can still shine there," Rexach said on Radio Villa Trinidad (via Infobae). "If you ask me, the team that plays the way Barcelona played ten years ago is Manchester City and it is the place where Messi could fit in to continue winning things."

Rexach urged Messi to contact Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to secure a transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

"Messi always has to play at the top level," Rexach added. "He should speak directly with Guardiola to get him to sign him up and look to win another Champions League. I think it would be possible because he always had a great relationship with Guardiola and football-wise it is a team that has all the players with a profile similar to Barça from 8 or 9 years ago."

It is unclear whether Manchester City will be interested in signing the PSG superstar, although he will be available for free.

Carles Rexach upset with how PSG superstar Lionel Messi left Barcelona

Carles Rexach admitted that he was disappointed with how Lionel Messi was forced to leave the Camp Nou in 2021. Hence, the former forward reckons it is hard to see the PSG superstar return to Catalonia.

"It was one of the biggest disappointments I suffered in the world of football because Lionel Messi did not deserve such an exit," Rexach said (via the aforementioned source). "I think it will be difficult for him to return as a player, maybe he can return as an ambassador, a coach, or in another role."

"Messi has to have a total and absolute link with this club. He was disappointed with the current leaders, therefore, from my point of view, I see it as very difficult. (Joan) Laporta has the sign of having thrown out Messi and it seems to me that now it is too late to recover him."

Barcelona, though, hope to re-sign Messi after reluctantly letting the forward go in 2021.

