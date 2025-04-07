“I think it's pretty clear” - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka drops huge contract hint in honest admission 

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has opened up on his plans regarding a contract renewal at the north London club. The 23-year-old has insisted that he loves playing for his boyhood club and is in no rush to sign a new deal.

The England international signed his last contract at the Emirates back in 2023 and his deal does not expire until 2027. The English winger has claimed that there has been no discussions regarding a new deal as it is evident that he wants to stay at Arsenal.

Saka stressed that he loves to play for the Gunners and wants to win trophies for his boyhood club. He said, as quoted by the Independent:

"I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge, so I think it's pretty clear. The fans know how much I love them and you saw when I came on [against Fulham], I think they love me back."

Saka added:

"It's a good relationship and I'm really happy to be here and focus on winning here. You had to be in the stadium to really feel and understand the noise and energy they brought for me. I want to win here and that's my focus now."

Saka came through Arsenal's esteemed youth ranks and has been a key player for the Gunners over the years. He made his senior debut in 2018 and has already made 252 appearances for the north London giants till date, scoring 68 times and providing 65 assists.

The England international started the season on a really strong note but missed 22 games with injuries. He has featured 26 times across competitions this campaign and has contributed with 10 goals and 14 assists.

Arsenal urged to sign Bundesliga striker by former Liverpool midfielder: Reports

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed that Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal. The German has claimed that the 29-year-old is tailor-made for the Gunners' system who need a number nine badly.

Guirassy has been exceptional for Borussia Dortmund since joining them from VfB Stuttgart last summer in a deal worth just €18 million. The Guinea international has scored 25 goals and produced eight assists in 37 appearances across competitions this campaign.

Didi Hamann has suggested that Arsenal, who desperately need a lethal goalscorer, could do someone of Guirassy's quality. The pundit said, as quoted by Pokerscout:

"Serhou Guirassy is scoring goals in a very inconsistent Borussia Dortmund team, he has 10 already in the Champions League. I thought he was tailor-made for Arsenal last summer as a physical player with pace, but he is 29 now. I’m not saying time is running out for him, but for a centre forward, I think once you pass 30, you’re probably not going to get any better."

Hamann added:

"I think he would have been tailor-made for Arsenal for around £25 million, maybe he was seen as too cheap for what Arsenal needed but I think he could have made a big difference for them like he makes a difference for Dortmund now. He isn’t a young player but he would go in and make a difference straight away."

The former Manchester City and Bayern Munich midfielder concluded:

"He won’t take much time to adapt and he is very good on the ball and linking up with team-mates, he is a team player. I’m not sure if Arsenal will take that chance, but with Dortmund looking set to miss out on the Champions League, he could be an option."

Despite Guirassy delivering consistently, Borussia Dortmund have endured a difficult campaign. They are eighth in the table at the moment but trail fourth-placed Mainz by just five points.

