"Not going to get any better" - Didi Hamann urges Arsenal to sign 'tailor-made' 29-year-old striker this summer

Former Liverpool midfielder-turned-pundit Didi Hamann has urged Arsenal to make a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy. The Champions League winner from 2005 believes that the Guinea international is tailor-made for the Gunners, who are in dire need of a number nine.

Guirassy has been exceptional for Borussia Dortmund despite the German giants' overall struggles this season. The BVB find themselves eighth in the Bundesliga table, although they are only five points adrift of fourth-placed Mainz.

Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Didi Hamann advised Arsenal to sign the in-form striker. The former Germany international claimed that while Guirassy is unlikely to get better at the age of 29, he suits the Gunners perfectly. The pundit said, as quoted by Pokerscout:

"Serhou Guirassy is scoring goals in a very inconsistent Borussia Dortmund team, he has 10 already in the Champions League. I thought he was tailor-made for Arsenal last summer as a physical player with pace, but he is 29 now. I’m not saying time is running out for him, but for a centre forward, I think once you pass 30, you’re probably not going to get any better."

Hamann added:

"I think he would have been tailor-made for Arsenal for around £25 million, maybe he was seen as too cheap for what Arsenal needed but I think he could have made a big difference for them like he makes a difference for Dortmund now. He isn’t a young player but he would go in and make a difference straight away."

The former Bayern Munich star concluded:

"He won’t take much time to adapt and he is very good on the ball and linking up with team-mates, he is a team player. I’m not sure if Arsenal will take that chance, but with Dortmund looking set to miss out on the Champions League, he could be an option."

Guirassy joined Borussia Dortmund last summer in a deal worth just €18 million from VfB Stuttgart. He has scored 25 goals and produced eight assists in 37 appearances across competitions this season.

Arsenal look destined to finish second in the Premier League for the third season in a row. The Gunners are clearly in need of a top-class centre forward with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both struggling for goals on a regular basis.

Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle each other for Bundesliga star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to battle Liverpool for the signature of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. As reported by Caught Offside, the Frenchman has attracted interest from the two Premier League giants in recent weeks.

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay €35 million for the fleet-footed winger, but Bayern Munich are demanding €45 million. Coman has been only a squad player for Bayern this season having played just 1,588 minutes across competitions.

Coman has made a total of 328 appearances for Bayern Munich, contributing with 69 goals and 67 assists. The 28-year-old has been a serial winner throughout his career winning 25 trophies so far.

Coman has won two Ligue 1 titles, two Serie A titles and eight Bundesliga titles. An experienced and versatile player who can play on either flank, the Frenchman could be a solid addition to both Liverpool and Arsenal.

