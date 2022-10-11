“I think his price tag could be around €20-25m” – Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United were offered chance to sign 27-year-old winger

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Napoli forward Hirving Lozano was offered to Manchester United in the summer transfer window earlier this year. However, the Red Devils chose against submitting an official bid for the Mexico international.

The Red Devils were eager to add to their attacking strength this summer and eventually signed Antony from Ajax in a €100 million deal. But they were also linked with a plethora of attackers from around Europe, including Lozano.

Romano has now revealed that the Mexican winger was offered to the Premier League giants.

“I’m told Hirving Lozano was offered to Manchester United, nothing else. They never made any bid to Napoli,” Romano told CaughtOffside (via TeamTalk).

He further shed light on a possible future move, saying he is happy at Napoli with two years left on his current contract. But if a club whishes to prise him away from the Italian side, they will need to pay around €20-25m.

“The situation is really quiet, he’s happy at Napoli now; I think his price tag could be around €20-25m (£17.5m-21.9m).”

"Lozano will leave in my opinion" - Hirving's former representative claims the Mexican could move next summer amid Manchester United links

Hirving Lozano's former representative Alessandro Monfrecol recently revealed in an interview with Italian outlet Gonfia la Rete (via TeamTalk) that the player could leave Napoli next summer.

He added that Lozano dreams of playing for clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, while mentioning Manchester United and Everton as possible destinations as well.

“Next June, Lozano will leave in my opinion, also because he earns over €4m at Napoli,” Monfrecol said.

“Although he is delighted to be here, he has never hidden that he aspired to the top English clubs. However, now he is probably realizing that Napoli itself is a top club.

“He has never hidden that he loves Barcelona and Real Madrid, but unless Carlo Ancelotti falls in love with him again, he has no market.

“I think he could land in Manchester United or Everton. This does not exclude that other English teams could enter the negotiation. My personal prediction is that he will leave in June, but he is very happy here,” he added.

Lozano has made 10 appearances for Napoli across competitions this season, scoring and assisting one goal apiece.

