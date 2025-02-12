"I think realistically" - Diogo Dalot makes bold statement when asked if Manchester United can win Premier League title under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot thinks that Ruben Amorim can lead the club to a Premier League title in his tenure. The Portuguese tactician was appointed as the side's head coach in November as a replacement for Erik ten Hag, but has endured a testing start.

Portugal international Dalot has been a mainstay in the Manchester United squad since Amorim's arrival from Sporting CP. The 25-year-old has featured in 23 of United's 24 league games this season, completing 90 minutes in all but one of the games.

Diogo Dalot spoke to Manchester United's official website about the side's prospects under Amorime. He said that the players will take time to get used to Amorim's system and perform at the top level. He said:

"If you want me to be completely honest, with this manager, I think we can win a Premier League. I think realistically we can win. But then it becomes the most difficult thing to hear as a fan: that it will take time. I understand. I'm a player but, at the same time, I know what you feel. I know that this club is thirsty to win and everybody wants to win. We're not talking about cups -- I know that is important, to win trophies -- but what brought this club to what it is is big trophies.

"I think we can win a Premier League with this manager, but at the same time, we need to create an environment where he has everything set for what he wants from the players. We need to also adapt to the system. It will take some time. Obviously we cannot think too much ahead, but I'm really convinced that the way he conducts himself, the way that he communicates with players, the idea that he has ... We can do it. Now it becomes the most difficult part, but being really honest and positive about it, I think we can win big trophies with this manager."

Ruben Amorim has lost seven of his 13 league games in charge of Manchester United so far, leaving them languishing in 13th place on the table. The Red Devils sit just 12 points above the relegation zone and are 14 points off the top four.

With the club having finished a disappointing eighth place, their lowest in the Premier League era, in the 2023-24 season, Amorim has 14 games to steer them away from an even worse season. The coach made just two defensive additions in the January window as he looks to take stock and carefully build his team.

Manchester United keeping tabs on Olympiacos prodigy - Reports

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Olympiacos youngster Christos Mouzakitis, as per a report from Birmingham World. The Red Devils sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old midfielder amid widespread interest from the Premier League.

Mouzakitis has become a key player for the Greek giants this season, making 15 league appearances and seven in the UEFA Europa League. The youngster has also become a full Greece international on the back of his stellar displays at club level this season.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Brentford have their sights on the teenage star, too. The Red Devils, with their youth-centric recruitment policy that has seen them sign Ayden Heaven, Patrick Dorgu, Chido Obi-Martin, and Diego Leon in recent times, will want to sign the teenager.

