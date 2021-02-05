"I do not think it is respectful towards Barcelona" - Ronald Koeman slams Di Maria for Lionel Messi comments

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has hit out at PSG forward Angel Di Maria, after the Argentine took to the media to talk about the potential prospect of linking up with Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona superstar has been linked with a move to PSG in the summer and the French club have made intentions to sign Lionel Messi public. This has not gone down well with the Barcelona hierarchy, who see PSG's pursuit of Messi as dirty and disrespectful.

Earlier this month, Angel Di Maria spoke about his compatriot Lionel Messi's potential move to Paris. He told TyC Sports,

"I had the opportunity at one moment in my career to go to Barcelona but it was not done. We could say that there is another chance to be able to play with him but my contract is coming to an end and I do not know what will happen. But I would be very happy to play alongside him."

He continued;

"I have already played with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe. If I could play as well with Leo, I could happily retire after that! My wife told me, 'if Leo comes, we will at least stay and you will make him a barbecue’. It would be the best. I could not ask for anything more in football.”

These comments infuriated Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman. He spoke to the media after Barcelona's 5-3 victory in the Copa Del Rey, lambasting Di Maria for his comments about Lionel Messi.

"It seems to me a lack of respect. Someone can be wrong in saying something like that. It is not fair, I do not think it is respectful towards Barca to speak like that of a player who is ours. So many people from PSG talk a lot about Leo, who plays for Barca. Besides, we have a tie against them."

Barcelona face PSG in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 this month, and the public pursuit of Lionel Messi has been seen by some as the French champions' way of disrupting the Barcelona dressing room before their clash.

PSG have made their interest in Lionel Messi very clear to Barcelona

Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona at the end of the season

The French outfit's public pursuit of Lionel Messi has not been only limited to the players. PSG director of football Leonardo has also spoken about his admiration for the Argentine. He told France Football last month that any club in the world would look to sign the Argentine if the opportunity were to come up.

"Great players like Messi will always be on PSG's list. But this is of course not the time to talk about it, or to dream about it."

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is also said to be keen on bringing his compatriot to the Parc des Princes next season. Lionel Messi is in the final five months of his contract at Barcelona and is free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a move in the summer.