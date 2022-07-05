"I think Ronaldo would be a better signing than Sterling" - Jermaine Pennant urges Chelsea to sign Manchester United superstar 

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant believes Chelsea should sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. The Blues are expected to sign a top-quality attacker this summer, as a lack of goals and creativity from their frontline plagued their 2021-22 campaign.

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner scored just 14 Premier League goals between them. Furthermore, Romelu Lukaku has joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan. As per 90MIN, manager Thomas Tuchel's side are confident of signing Raheem Sterling, who has been one of the league's most consistent forwards in recent years. He has scored at least ten goals in each of his last five campagins.

Pennant, meanwhile, reckons Chelsea have many similar players to Sterling, such as Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic. So they could be better off with a goalscorer like Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 18 league goals last season for a Manchester United side that finished sixth and could be the ideal replacement for Lukaku.

"It's a tough one because you've got what you got. You know the rumours that Ziyech might be going, you got Pulisic. They're all similar, Mount similar players like Sterling," Pennant told talkSPORT.

He continued:

"And I think what you missed massively last season was goals, so if you've got a Ronaldo who was, it is fair to say, in a bang average United team and score 18 plus goals, him in your team, even if you got the same amount, it will go a long way and it will take you up a different gear. So I know he's 37, but just look at the numbers and the goals. I think Ronaldo would be a better signing than Sterling."

As per The Times, Ronaldo has handed in a transfer request to United, as he's keen to play in the UEFA Champions League next season. He hasn't missed the competition in the last two decades.

The Red Devils failed to qualify for Europe's elite competition last season. The club are yet to make any statement signings this summer, frustrating Ronaldo about the club's ambition and transfer strategy, as per Republicworld.

Will Manchester United sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea?

Manchester United are unlikely to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to a direct rival like Chelsea. The Blues finished third in the Premier League last season but were unable to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title due to a lack of goals up front. The addition of a goalscorer like Ronaldo could make them a title contender next season.

Furthermore, United are set to go through a transition phase under new manager Erik ten Hag. However, they'll want to keep hold of their best players. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Ronaldo was one of their best players last season, scoring 24 times across competitions.

Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation.Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. https://t.co/Tzj40IidtU

As per ESPN, Manchester United will not entertain offers for the 37-year-old. The Red Devils expect the forward to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires next summer.

