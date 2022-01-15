"I think he'll stay; I really do" - Joe Cole makes prediction about Chelsea star's future

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole thinks German defender Antonio Rudiger could sign a contract extension before the end of the season. The 28-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract with the club. He will become a free agent this summer unless he signs an extension.

Despite his uncertain future with the Blues, Rudiger produced a match-winning performance in his team's 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. The German scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute as the Blues advanced to the final with a 3-0 aggregate win.

Rudiger has quickly evolved into one of the club's key players since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Stamford Bridge. He has helped the Blues progress to the Carabao Cup final, and occupy second place in the Premier League table. Considering the same, Cole believes Rudiger could stay on at the club despite rumours of his Blues exit doing the rounds.

"I think they do (have to keep Rudiger). It's been a lovely settled ship over the last year, and you've got the boys with the contract negotiations. Rudiger has been one of the outstanding players of the Thomas Tuchel reign. He's a big player and big character and one they will be looking to keep," Cole told talkSPORT.

"I don't see the effect in his performance. I think he'll stay; I really do. He's found a home there; he's loved by the fans and club. I fancy he stays."

According to Fan Nation, Rudiger is holding out for £200,000-per-week wages. However, Chelsea are only willing to offer the German £140,000. Reports suggest manager Tuchel is desperate to keep hold of the former AS Roma defender. So it remains to be seen if the club offers Rudiger a higher offer.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/10205… Chelsea legend Joe Cole has backed both Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Rudiger to be key players for the Blues 'for many years' #CFC Chelsea legend Joe Cole has backed both Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Rudiger to be key players for the Blues 'for many years' #CFC talksport.com/football/10205…

PSG have reportedly tabled an offer for Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg

According to Foot Mercato, PSG have entered the race to sign Antonio Rudiger next summer. Mauricio Pochettino's side have reportedly offered the 28-year-old a £6-million per year annual salary to lure him to the French capital next summer.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



“We have things to offer and he is the player he is in a Chelsea shirt and a Chelsea environment. He knows that very well.”



- Thomas Tuchel on Antonio Rudiger



chelsea-news.co/2022/01/thomas… “Things are clear. Talks are going on and we are confident.“We have things to offer and he is the player he is in a Chelsea shirt and a Chelsea environment. He knows that very well.”- Thomas Tuchel on Antonio Rudiger “Things are clear. Talks are going on and we are confident.“We have things to offer and he is the player he is in a Chelsea shirt and a Chelsea environment. He knows that very well.”- Thomas Tuchel on Antonio Rudiger chelsea-news.co/2022/01/thomas… https://t.co/QZn68V5lrE

However, Spanish media outlet AS have reported that Rudiger has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid next summer. Los Blancos have an interest in the Chelsea star, as their manager Carlo Ancelotti is a huge fan of the defender.

Rudiger has entered the final six months of his contract with Chelsea, so he could begin negotiations with potential suitors before making a summer move.

Edited by Bhargav