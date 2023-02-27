"I don't think he's a striker" - Sir Alex Ferguson highlights unfortunate Marcus Rashford concern at Manchester United despite sparkling form

Manchester United's legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson doesn't view Marcus Rashford as a striker. The English forward has been enjoying his best season at Old Trafford.

Rashford has bagged 25 goals in 38 games across competitions. The English attacker has played in a variety of positions across Erik ten Hag's side's frontline. He netted the second goal in the Red Devils' Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26).

Ferguson was in the stands and watched on as Manchester United won their first trophy since 2017. The iconic Red Devils former manager commented on Rashford's incredible campaign. He said that the Englishman isn't a centre-forward, telling Sky Sports:

“I don’t think he’s a striker."

Ferguson continued by explaining that Rashford is at his best when playing off the left flank as he lauded his shooting technique:

“He operates really from the left-hand side, which is fantastic. His finishing is always good; he always keeps his shots down which is really important for a striker."

Ferguson then suggested that Manchester United could do with signing another striker:

“And he’s on a great vein of form. Unfortunately for us, he’s our main source of goals; we could do with an extra one.”

The Red Devils have been linked with several high-profile strikers this summer. Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane are thought to be under consideration. Ten Hag reportedly wants a frontman who boasts top pace, which points in the direction of Osimhen.

Manchester United's Rashford recalls first time he met Alex Ferguson

Marcus Rashford on meeting Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rashford recalled the first time he met Sir Alex Feruguson when he was still a youngster in Manchester United's youth academy. He started training with the Red Devils' first team aged 16 in the 2013-14 season under David Moyes. That was the campaign after Ferguson had retired.

The English attacker recalled his first encounter with the legendary Scottish coach, telling Sky Sports :

"I remember being in the canteen, probably about, I'd say maximum nine-year-old, he just came and said hello. We were just eating our breakfast, and he just said 'morning' to the first-team players."

Rashford added that he wasn't nervous but was excited as he spoke of the legacy Ferguson has left at the club:

"I wasn't nervous. I was just excited. That is the feeling that we got anyway being in and around the first team, maybe passing them in the corridors, just small stuff like that. It builds your excitement and your hunger really."

He added:

"It's like a reminder that is where you want to get to, and that's why a lot of players have come through during his (Ferguson) reign as manager and even now."

Rashford is enjoying his best football under Ten Hag, who many deem to be the best manager to have arrived at Old Trafford since Ferguson's retirement.

Manchester United will look to continue their incredible campaign following their Carabao Cup win. They next face West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (March 1).

