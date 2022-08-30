“I think that’s the type of player they miss” - Didi Hamann urges Liverpool to sign Newcastle United star

Liverpool currently have a serious headache to solve at the center of the pitch, with most of their midfielders out with injuries. Amid the crisis, club legend Dietmar Hamann has urged the Reds to snap up Newcastle United star Joelinton to bolster their options in the middle.

The Merseysiders are set to face Newcastle United in their next Premier League game (August 31). With the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Oxlade Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliot all ruled out, Jurgen Klopp will struggle to name a quality midfield for the clash.

On the flip side, Liverpool will get to face one of the most in-form midfielders in the Premier League in Joelinton as they welcome the Magpies to Anfield. The Brazilian showed his pedigree with an unstoppable performance against Manchester City on Matchday 3.

Dietmar Hamann believes he is the right man to ease Jurgen Klopp's headache. the German told GGRecon:

"I watched Newcastle United versus Manchester City last week and looking at that, I think they need a midfielder with presence. You look at Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Thiago, they're all similar, tidy players."

"I think they could do with someone like Joelinton from Newcastle. I think he's someone who's technically gifted, who's a big lad, and has a great strike on him. I think that's the type of player they miss."

With the transfer window set to officially shut on September 1, Liverpool have just a few hours left to address their midfield crisis.

Despite highlighting Joelinton as a decent option for the Reds, Dietmar Hamann doubts his former club will be able to act in time to sign the attacking midfielder. He continued:

"Whether you can get him now with a few days of the transfer window left to go, I'm not too sure. If there's one area where they could do with a player, it's in midfield."

How Liverpool and Newcastle United fared in their last game

The Brazilian is shining in the Premier League at the moment.

After playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City on August 21, Newcastle failed to build on that momentum when they faced Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend (August 28). The Magpies were lucky to earn a 1-1 draw with Wolves as they scored an equalizer in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were the standout performers of the weekend, thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 to record their first victory of the campaign. Klopp's men will want to keep their momentum when they clash with the Magpies tomorrow.

