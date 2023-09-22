"I think there’ll be goals" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has backed Chelsea to beat Aston Villa in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, September 24.

The Blues have had a disappointing start to the 2023-24 season under Mauricio Pochettino as they sit 14th in the league table. They have had just one win in five games along with two draws and two defeats. They come into the clash against Villa on the back of a goalless draw at Bournemouth.

Villa, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat at Legia Warszawa in the UEFA Europa Conference League. In the Premier League, meanwhile, they are seventh with three wins and two losses.

Ahead of Villa's trip to Stamford Bridge, Savage made his prediction on Team Talk, saying:

"I think the defying thing in this game might be the strength of Aston Villa’s squad. They had a long trip to Warsaw in midweek. Chelsea had all the time on the training ground which will benefit Pochettino’s side."

He also said:

"Not scoring against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth but I think Chelsea will score in this one. I think there’ll be goals."

"I think Chelsea will win this one, especially with it being at the Bridge due to the fact that Villa, for the first time in a long time they’ve had to travel abroad. A midweek game then having to utilise the squad on Sunday. I’m gonna go with a Chelsea win."

Prediction: 3-1

Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update ahead of Chelsea's clash against Aston Villa

The Blues have had major injury issues already this season, with key players like Christopher Nkuknu, and Reece James being out of action.

Ahead of the Aston Villa clash though, the west London side might have some good news, with four players in contention to return to action. Manager Mauricio Pochettino provided an injury update on his squad, telling the club's media:

"We need to assess Moi [Caicedo] tomorrow. He was training individually, not with the team today. We need to assess tomorrow and we will see if he can be involved on Sunday."

He added:

"Marc [Bettinelli] suffered a fever but has been back since when we restarted the training this week. Noni was involved also during the week in training, so I think yes he will be ready."

"Maybe we need one day more for Broja. I think maybe he can be involved Sunday, but we are not sure. We need to assess him tomorrow."

The Blues have created plenty of chances in their first five games but scored only five league goals. They will be hopeful that the potential return of striker Broja can help them improve in that department.