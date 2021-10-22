"I think they are there or thereabouts" - Former Chelsea star Joe Cole names his favorites to win the Premier League title

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole recently commented on how the gap between the top four teams in the Premier League and the chasing pack is the "clearest it’s been in the last 10 years." The former Chelsea midfielder also picked the Blues as favorites to win the league this season.

Here's what he said:

"I think it will be quite clear with Man United, Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool. I think they are so strong. It’s the clearest it’s been in the last 10 years; I don't see anyone getting close to them. My favorites to win the league are Chelsea because they've played Man City, Liverpool, away, Tottenham away, real tough openers of the season."

He added:

"I think they are there or thereabouts. They've got a nice run of games after this weekend and going forward until Christmas. I think that if you put your noses in front by January, there’s a good chance."

Chelsea has been impenetrable this season and sit in first place after matchweek eight. They have dropped points on just two occasions. They drew with a resurgent Liverpool side and lost to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

There's just two points difference between Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. Manchester United, too, were part of the mix. However, they have dropped points in their last three games and currently sit in the sixth spot.

Despite that, Cole believes United will finish in the Champions League spots alongside the teams mentioned above.

Joe Cole backs Thomas Tuchel and his tactics as instruments behind Chelsea's Premier League success

Chelsea has looked like a force to be reckoned with ever since Thomas Tuchel took over at the club. He has brought a calming influence to a team that once looked unsettled despite high-profile signings.

Furthermore, the German gaffer has helped invigorate the careers of players like Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, and Andreas Christensen.

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Chelsea's backline has looked strong, with the Dane also scoring his first goal for the Blues the other night against Malmo.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will miss Chelsea's next two games against Norwich and Southampton due to their respective injuries, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will miss Chelsea's next two games against Norwich and Southampton due to their respective injuries, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Here's what Joe Cole had to say on the subject:

"He’s (Tuchel) brought a calming influence. He’s brought a belief. He’s brought a tactical organization which the players have bought into and believe in."

Chelsea take on Norwich City on Saturday but will be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Both strikers will be out for the foreseeable future with ankle and hamstring issues respectively. It will be interesting to see how the Blues perform without their leading strikers against the Canaries.

