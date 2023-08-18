“I think they’ll win the league this year” - England legend Stuart Pearce backs surprise club to beat Manchester City in Premier League title race

Stuart Pearce has backed Newcastle United to pull off a shock and take Manchester City's Premier League crown.

The Magpies have been boosted by more superb transfer business, luring the likes of Sandro Tonali, Tivo Livramento, and Harvey Barnes to St James' Park. They were last season's surprise package as they finished fourth, successfully qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Pearce has predicted Eddie Howe's men to be flying high once again by the end of this season. The Manchester City icon has tipped Newcastle to win the Premier League title. He told talkSPORT:

"To be honest I think they'll win the league this year. I think Newcastle with the recruitment they've done, how things are at Newcastle. I've been up there a couple of times last year and the place was absolutely rocking."

The former England captain continued by explaining what the Tyneside giants might need to do in order to compete for the title. He alluded to this Saturday's (August 19) meeting between Howe's side and the reigning champions City:

"If they keep everyone fit, and have a good run at it. I think this game on Saturday evening could be a good indicator about whether they have got credentials."

Pep Guardiola's treble winners have suffered a massive blow at the start of the season. Kevin De Bruyne has picked up a hamstring injury that looks likely to keep him sidelined until at least next year. Pearce reckons this could be detrimental to last season's top scorer Erling Haaland:

"I think with Manchester City losing De Bruyne for a length of time that will impact directly on Haaland. I think that will hurt them a lot and that's why I'm looking at Newcastle."

Manchester City are hoping to win their fourth consecutive league title, which is unprecedented in English football. However, many are tipping Arsenal to once again challenge the Cityzens having done so last season.

Yet, Newcastle are a rising dark horse given they continue to improve under Howe's tutelage. Many didn't have them down as top-four challengers last season but they sprung a surprise in beating Liverpool to Champions League qualification.

Premier League legend Chris Sutton tips Manchester City to beat Newcastle

The Cityzens have a remarkable Premier League record against Newcastle.

Chris Sutton has predicted City to come out on top when they face Newcastle in the Premier League this Saturday at the Etihad. He told BBC Sport:

“Newcastle threw a lot at City at the start of last season when they drew 3-3 at St James’ Park and I think they will cause them lots of problems this time too."

Sutton added:

“I was tempted to go with a draw here because City played in midweek, but they are at home and they should come out on top, just about."

The English pundit reckons Guardiola's men will win 3-1. The Cityzens have won 25, drawn five, and lost one of the last 30 Premier League clashes between the two. However, the Magpies are shining and they beat Aston Villa 5-1 in their opener last weekend.