"I think they’ve got a real good chance" - David Seaman makes surprise prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester City

Arsenal legend David Seaman thinks Liverpool will cause Manchester City problems in their top-of-the-table clash but the title rivals will settle on a draw.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds host Pep Guardiola's Cityzens at Anfield on Sunday (March 10). The two Premier League giants are neck and neck at the top of the league.

Liverpool sit top, with 19 wins and two defeats in 27 games, a point above second-placed Manchester City. The reigning champions have also won 19 of their 27 games while losing three.

It promises to be an intriguing affair that could have massive title implications. The hosts are in red-hot form, particularly at Anfield as they haven't suffered a defeat at home while winning 11 of 13 games.

However, Guardiola's Manchester City are hitting their end-of-season form once again which has led to them winning three titles in a row. They are unbeaten in their last 12 outings and secured an impressive 3-1 win against neighbors Manchester United last time out.

Liverpool won the first piece of silverware on offer this season by beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup last month. Klopp was forced to field a youthful side but they produced the goods with a 1-0 win (a.e.t) at Wembley.

Seaman tipped the Merseysiders to do damage if Klopp can field a strong side. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai have been back in action since that Carabao Cup triumph.

The iconic former goalkeeper told his Seaman Says podcast:

"As long as Liverpool can get two or three of their main players back, then I think they’ve got a real good chance; but, if they go into a game like this with a lot of the kids, as Jurgen calls them, they could struggle because it’s a massive game."

Seaman gave his prediction and he expects a 2-2 draw between the title rivals:

"I’m going to go 2-2. I can see Liverpool giving City chances."

Manchester City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Etihad (November 25). Erling Haaland opened the scoring while Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning equalizer.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland gets into a war of words with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Erling Haaland and Trent Alexander-Arnold are fired up.

Manchester City and Liverpool's rivalry has often been a professional one with Guardiola and Klopp usually offering plaudits to one another. The iconic managerial duo will do battle for the last time in the league this Sunday.

Klopp is leaving Anfield at the end of the season, meaning this his chance to end Guardiola's stranglehold on the Premier League title. The last time the Reds won the title was back in 2020 as they ended a 30-year wait for league glory.

However, the stakes have been raised ahead of Sunday's encounter. Alexander-Arnold made a bold claim about how trophy success means more to his club than City:

"Our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs."

However, Haaland hit back at the England international by alluding to winning the treble during his debut season:

"If he wants to say that, Okay. I've been here one year and I've won the treble. It was quite a nice feeling. I don't think he knows exactly this feeling..."

Liverpool are on course to win an unprecedented quadruple which would be a fitting end to Klopp's reign. But, Manchester City are also targeting another treble and all eyes will be on this Sunday's battle at Anfield.