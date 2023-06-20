“I think they’ve seen how good he is now” - Rio Ferdinand names player he would love Manchester United to sign from Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand has revealed he would want Manchester United to sign Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill. He has named the 20-year-old defender as his dream signing at Old Trafford but does not think it will ever materialize.

Chelsea are determined to keep hold of Colwill this summer and have also rejected a £30 million bid from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls are eager to sign the defender, who spent the last season on loan with them.

Speaking on FIVE's YouTube channel, Ferdinand said:

"If I could get him, my dream one would be [Levi] Colwill. But I think Chelsea are going to keep him. I think they've seen how good he is now."

Chelsea are reluctant to listen to offers for Colwill as they reportedly see him as a part of their future under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Rio Ferdinand unsure about Chelsea and Manchester United target

Rio Ferdinand has mixed views about Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen. He is not sure whether the Napoli striker will be able to replicate his Serie A form in the Premier League.

He said on his YouTube channel:

"Osimhen is a different kettle of fish. He's 24 years old, scored goals in France and Italy. Won the league (in Italy) and knows how to win leagues. He's been a No.9 at a dominant team. Is that transferable to the Premier League? No one knows that. That's the chance United would have to take on him. That's the only risk I see. He doesn't know the league. Ability wise and profile, he ticks every box, but there is an unknown factor. Can he adapt?"

Ferdinand thinks Harry Kane could be a good signing if all parties involved reach a consensus.

"We need to get a No.9 in the building. There are two names that keep coming up – Osimhen and Kane. Ultimately, it is down to Kane and (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy. If they both say yes and want to make it happen, I think United will get it done. The numbers can't be ridiculous. They can get blood, sweat, tears, goals and records out of Kane," he added.

Chelsea and Manchester United are targeting a striker this summer as they need to bolster their attack and add to their goal-scoring threat.

Poll : 0 votes