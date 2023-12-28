"I think he has been a threat" - Paul Merson heaps praises on 'outstanding' ex-Liverpool star for his performances this season

Dominic Solanke's remarkable turnaround has caught the eye of English pundit Paul Merson, with the former Liverpool player enjoying an impressive season with Bournemouth.

Solanke joined the Reds in 2017 but struggled to make his mark in Jurgen Klopp's squad, managing a solitary goal and one assist in 27 appearances. His time at Anfield, however, was not a reflection of his true potential, as he's currently producing impressive numbers with Bournemouth. Solanke has been nothing short of sensational this season, scoring 12 goals in just 18 Premier League appearances.

Since joining the Cherries in 2019, Solanke has scored 69 goals and provided 28 assists across 195 appearances.

During a segment where Merson was assembling his Premier League Team of the Season on Sky Sports Football at the half-way stage, he reserved praise for Solanke. He said (via HITC):

“I had Solanke (but picked Haaland). But I did pick this (Team of the Season) before the last week (hat-trick). I think he has been outstanding. I think he went to Liverpool a bit early. Didn’t perform. Got behind the eight ball. Went to Bournemouth and now I think he has been outstanding. I think he has been a threat. I wouldn’t be surprised if he carries on doing what he is doing, he gets a move.”

Liverpool's pursuit of Nicolo Barella has intensified: Reports

Liverpool's longstanding interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is reaching a high point, with the Reds reportedly preparing a bid for the summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp has been an admirer of Barella for years.

Ahead of a 2022 Champions League clash between Inter and Liverpool, the Reds manager lavished high praise on the midfielder. He said (via TeamTalk):

“That Barella is not able to play is not bad for us. He’s a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot. He has all the things you want from a midfield player. He is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That’s a top-class player.”

According to reports, Newcastle United and Chelsea, alongside Liverpool, could make an attempt to sign Barella next summer. The Italian midfielder's contract with Inter Milan is set to expire in 2026. As per Italian publication L'Interista (via TeamTalk), Inter are keen on extending his contract by two additional years.

This move would significantly strengthen their position in any future negotiations, with the Reds set to make their move next summer.