"I think he should try" - Ex-Chelsea target Aleksandr Golovin urges 19-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge 

Former Chelsea reported target Aleksandr Golovin has urged his fellow Russian compatriot Arsen Zakharyan to move to Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer window.

Zakharyan was linked with a move to Chelsea in the recently-concluded summer transfer window (via Football.London). However, a deal with his current club Dynamo Moscow never materialized.

Golovin has urged Zakharyan not to give up on his dream move just yet. The Russian international believes that a transfer to Stamford Bridge will be extremely beneficial for Zakharyan's career moving forward.

Speaking to Russian outlet Sport Express, Golovin said:

"I feel sorry that he was not able to leave now. But, if there will be such an opportunity in the future, I think he should try, even if they send him on loan to another club."

He added:

"Chelsea have a very serious selection of players in the attacking line, and it won't be easy to play right away. And at his age, you need to play. In any case, he should try."

It is worth mentioning that Zakharyan has himself not given up on his hopes of moving to the Premier League. The Dynamo Moscow star said the following earlier this month (via Goal):

"There was an offer, but it just didn’t work out. You probably know the reasons. How could I refuse? Of course, I agreed. I hope everything will be fine. Maybe in January."

Zakharyan has made a decent start to the 2022-23 season for Dynamo Moscow. The attacker has contributed a goal and two assists from eight appearances for the Moscow-based side across all competitions.

Golovin was himself linked with a move to Chelsea a couple of years ago. The Russian international was a hot property in the summer transfer window following the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Golovin, however, moved to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, where he is still playing.

Chelsea's game against Fulham in the Premier League has been postponed

The Premier League has decided to postpone all of its weekend games for gameweek seven following the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II. This means that the west London derby between Chelsea and Fulham will not take place on Saturday, September 10.

The Blues will have to wait for their era under new manager Graham Potter to commence.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager after the German was sacked following their defeat in the UEFA Champions League to Dinamo Zagreb.

