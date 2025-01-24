"I don't think United would beat them" - Ex-Chelsea star claims Manchester United wouldn't even win Scottish Premiership after Rangers game

Jason Cundy has slammed Manchester United in an astonishing rant after their 2-1 win over Ranges in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night (January 23). The Red Devils scraped through against the Scottish side at Old Trafford.

After taking the lead via Jack Butland's own goal, Ruben Amorim's side conceded in the 88th minute to level the scoreline. However, a stoppage-time winner from Bruno Fernandes secured an important three points for Manchester United.

They are now placed fourth in the Europa League standings and have automatically qualified for the knockout stages.

Despite qualifying, Cundy was appalled by the team's display against Rangers, who are 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. The former Chelsea star said on talkSPORT:

"Terrible, terrible football. What have I just watched? Two teams that just are just trying to find and fight their way to get something going."

He continued:

"Based on what I'm looking at and the bits I've seen from Celtic, I don't think United would beat them. So Rangers are some distance behind Celtic, right? There's a chasm between them, and there's another chasm between them and [Dundee United] who are third [in the Scottish Premiership]."

Cundy added:

"Rangers can go home and I think hold their heads up high, they're struggling. They deserved something out of tonight’s game, United were terrible. I thought Rangers were pretty damn poor as well in all honestly, two bad teams I thought.

"And I'm looking at that, I wouldn't put a pound of Cundy money on Man United to go up in the Scottish Premiership and win the title. Not one single pound. Celtic will give them a game. Those two teams out there, they stunk the game out. That was a terrible spectacle."

Manchester United will next face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, January 26.

Ruben Amorim praises Manchester United star linked with exit after Rangers win

Ruben Amorim has heaped praise on Alejandro Garnacho for his performance against Rangers. He had two shots on target and made three successful dribbles. The Portuguese boss insists that the Manchester United winger is making improvements based on his advice.

Garnacho has been heavily linked with an exit this window, with Chelsea set to make an official bid for the Argentine soon (per Fabrizio Romano). Amid speculation over his future, Amorim offered some advice to the 20-year-old on key areas he must work on.

The former Sporting CP manager has now hailed Garnacho for making those changes after Manchester United beat Rangers in the Europa League. He said (via ESPN):

"I think he's improving in every aspect of the game. He was better today playing inside, also outside, changing positions, he’s improving the recovering position. You can see it until 90 minutes he’s always there recovering and helping, sometimes showing some frustration and that is good because he wants more."

