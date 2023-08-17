"I think he wants out" - Journalist claims Liverpool want to sign midfielder who Van der Vaart described as 'better than Jude Bellingham'

Journalist Graeme Bailey reckons Liverpool-target Ryan Gravenberch could arrive at Anfield this summer, as the player is keen to move out.

The Reds have seen a mass exodus this summer, especially in midfield, where the experienced trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho moved on to pastures anew. Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita have also left, leaving the clubs desperately short of numbers and experience in the middle of the park.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. responded by snapping up Alexis Mac Alister and Dominik Szoboszlai but clearly need more reinforcements. The Reds suffered a blow as Chelsea beat them to Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, and Southampton's Romeo Lavia also seems headed to Stamford Bridge.

Klopp has had his eyes on Gravenberch, who seems unsettled at Bayern, and was linked with a loan move to the Reds in January. The club could rekindle that interest this summer, with Bailey telling the Talking Transfers podcast (via Sport Bible):

“The one I think to keep an eye on guys, I’ve said this all summer, I think Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich. I think they (Liverpool) might even do two, but I think Gravenberch could be one of them."

He added:

"He was waiting to see how the season goes with Bayern. I think he wants out. I think he knows there’s a role he can play at Liverpool, so I’d keep an eye on him, I’m still hearing his name quite a lot.”

The 21-year-old former Ajax player has a goal and an assist in 33 appearances across competitions since arriving at Bayern last summer.

Four players reportedly ruled out of Liverpool's first home game of 2023-24 season

The Reds drew their season opener.

The Reds opened their 2023-24 season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in their Premier League opener on August 13.

They opened the scoring in the 17th minute through Luis Diaz, but Axel Disasi's 37th-minute strike for Chelsea ensured a share of the spoils. Ahead of their first home game of the season against Bournemouth on Saturday (August 19), Klopp has a few injury concerns.

As per Liverpoolworld, four players - John Powell, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley - have been ruled out of the game.