“I think there has to be a way back" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink feels Romelu Lukaku should understand his role in Chelsea side after unexpected interview 

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku recently gave a scathing interview about his time since returning to Stamford Bridge last summer. The Belgian criticized manager Thomas Tuchel's "system" and shockingly expressed a desire to return to Inter in the future.

Understandably, it drew a lot of flak from Chelsea supporters and pundits alike. Lukaku was also dropped from the squad for the Blues' 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

However, former Chelsea player Jimmy Floyd Hassebaink believes there can be a "way back." Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

“I think there has to be a way back because he is an asset at the club. They have spent money and I don’t see somebody now giving that same money back. It is an investment and you have to find a way back with Lukaku, but he has to understand these are the terms, this is the way forward."

The Dutch forward added:

“Yes, you have come in as the main striker but you have to show you are the main striker and be in line with all the others who are part of the team.”

As it is, Tuchel has a very complicated situation at hand here with Lukaku. It remains to be seen how the German coach handles it.

What are the options for Chelsea after this Lukaku debacle?

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last summer for £98 million. Since then he has made 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and assisting two.

Injuries and COVID-19 haven't helped his case as he has had to sit out multiple games.

However, after his recent comments, it has become hard to see how Tuchel will handle Lukaku. However, Chelsea also don't have much option up front to completely discard the Belgian.

Their only other striker, Timo Werner, has also had injury issues along with COVID. His finishing woes are prominent as well. He has scored five goals in 14 appearances this season.

Chelsea do have the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount up top. However, none of the three are traditional strikers like Romelu Lukaku.

Tuchel decided to omit Lukaku from the squad against Liverpool. But with a tough January coming up ahead, he will have a lot to think about. Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League this month. They also face rivals Tottenham Hotspur thrice, once in the Premier League and twice in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

