"I think it will be a crime, really" - Rio Ferdinand urges Chelsea to not sack Mauricio Pochettino after just one season at the club

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently stated that Chelsea sacking manager Mauricio Pochettino after just one season at the club would be a "crime".

The Argentine tactician returned to the Premier League after he signed a two-year contract with the Blues last year, having previously managed Tottenham Hotspur. Although the Blues have spent a significant amount of money in the transfer window recently, they have targeted younger players and have one of the most inexperienced squads in the league.

Ferdinand believes that the former PSG manager needs more time with a squad that has immense talent and rubbished reports stating that a new face in the dugout would salvage the situation. Ferdinand said on TNT Sports:

"I think it would be a crime, really, if they were to have invested and recruited all of these young talents. The potential they have under the roof is phenomenal. They've got a fantastic academy that's working really well and then to have brought in Mauricio and just give him one season, to integrate all of that at the same time and to still get results at the same time, to expect that is almost expecting miracles, I think he [Boehly] needs to give him time."

Chelsea legend Joe Cole agreed with Ferdinand's comments, adding that the people responsible for the signings should also be held accountable. Joe Cole said:

"I'd like to see the people signing the players and putting their names a little bit of accountability there, you know, because it's always Mauricio every press conference, win, lose or draw at Chelsea, he talks about how young the squad is and how much time he needs," he said.

Chelsea currently occupy the ninth position on the Premier League table

The Blues are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 47 points after 32 matches. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley and followed it up with a 5-0 mauling at the hands of Arsenal in the Premier League.

This was Arsenal's biggest ever victory against the Blues and Pochettino's situation will certainly be put under the scanner in the aftermath.

Chelsea were without Cole Palmer for the fixture against the Gunners due to illness. The Englishman has been brilliant for the Blues this season. He scored four goals in their 6-0 victory against Everton, taking his tally to 20 Premier League goals this season. He stands alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.