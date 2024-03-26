"I think he will find himself at Old Trafford" - Pundit backs Manchester United to beat Manchester City to the signing of £80m PL star

Jeff Stelling has tipped Manchester United to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite this summer despite the growing threat of cross-city rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils are set to strengthen their defense this summer amid an injury-cursed ongoing campaign. The likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw have all nursed knocks throughout the season.

Branthwaite, 21, is one of English football's brightest defensive talents. He's made 31 appearances across competitions for the Toffees, helping them keep nine clean sheets, and chipping in with two goals.

The six-cap England U21 looks to be at the top of Manchester United's wishlist as Erik ten Hag looks to improve his defense. The Dutchman saw the left-footed centre-back up close when his side beat Everton 2-0 (March 9).

However, Branthwaite has garnered the attention of several European giants including United's rivals Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men have joined their neighbors, Liverpool and Real Madrid in keeping tabs on Branthwaite.

Despite this, talkSPORT presenter Stelling has tipped Manchester United to secure his signature. He said (via the source above):

"It's going to happen. Everton need the money, and their biggest asset, their most sellable asset, is Jarrad Branthwaite. I think he will find himself at Old Trafford. Never mind Man City, it'll be Old Trafford, I imagine."

Stelling alluded to the likes of Jonny Evans, 36, Varane, 30, and Maguire, 31, who are all entering the latter stages of their careers:

"With the likes of Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, all ageing players, they need to bring in some youth, and I'm thinking £45 million, something like that, would do the job."

Manchester United might not get away with paying the £45 million Stelling proposes. Everton reportedly don't want to sell Branthwaite below £80 million as he has three years left on his contract. Their position has been strengthened by Manchester City joining the race as a potential auction may ensue.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to swoop for Joao Neves as Casemiro's replacement

Casemiro could depart Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are also set for a midfield rebuild with question marks over Casemiro's future. The Brazilian has endured an injury-plagued campaign and there have been suggestions that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's regime may cut ties.

One player who's been linked as Casemiro's replacement is Benfica starlet Joao Neves. The 19-year-old holding midfielder is enjoying a breakout season with the Primeira Liga giants.

Neves has appeared 45 times across competitions, registering two goals and as many assists. He boasts similarities with Casemiro with his grace on the ball while his youthful energy could help ignite Ten Hag's midfield.

Reports claim that Ratcliffe is prepared to pay £100 million to bring Neves to Old Trafford. His future with Benfica is somewhat uncertain and Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes 'would love to have him at United'.