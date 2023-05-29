"I think he will be happy to move to Arsenal" – Pundit suggests PSG superstar Neymar would 'love' playing at the north London club

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has asserted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar will relish his time at the Gunners should he opt to depart his current club this summer.

Neymar, 31, has been speculated to depart the Parc des Princes since the start of last summer. Despite his 35 goal contributions in 29 appearances this season, he has continued to fall out of favor with the Parisians' top brass.

Due to his situation at the Ligue 1 champions, a number of clubs have expressed their interest in snapping up the 124-cap Brazil international. Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United are said to be the front-runners.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Petit shared his thoughts on the ex-Barcelona man's immediate future. He elaborated:

"I think Neymar will suit any big club. If he comes to Arsenal, I would love it and I think he will too. I think he will enjoy the technical football and the style here. He would love to play with young players as he is quite mature."

Suggesting that the Santos youth product will be quite content with a permanent transfer to Arsenal, Petit continued:

"He will also have revenge on his mind with everything that he has been going through at PSG, and the tears he shed at the World Cup in Qatar last year. I think he will be happy to move to Arsenal if that is the case. He can play on the left and also on the right, and because of his ankle injuries, he can be a player in rotation for them."

Neymar, who is currently valued at over £60 million, has netted 118 goals and laid out 77 assists in 173 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians. So far, he has helped his club lift 14 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.

PSG superstar Neymar tipped to join Arsenal's Premier League rivals

Speaking to Betfair, Barcelona great Rivaldo has stated that PSG's Neymar should join Manchester United. He said:

"I am in favour of Neymar transferring to Manchester United. There has been talk that he might sign for the club at the end of the season and, unlike when he left Barcelona for PSG, this time I am in favour of this transfer."

Backing the 2015 UEFA Champions League winner to depart PSG and impress in England, Rivaldo concluded:

"In 2017, I didn't think it was beneficial for him to leave for France, although I understood his reasons. But now, I am convinced that playing in the Premier League with United would be quite an excellent step in his career."

Should the right-footed attacker reject Arsenal to join the Red Devils, he would be an important starter for them on the left flank. He could also step in as a false nine up ahead or operate as a second striker behind a new target man.

Poll : 0 votes