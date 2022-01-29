"I think we will see two stay" - Gianfranco Zola believes Chelsea could lose only one of Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen

Chelsea won the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League under Thomas Tuchel and began the ongoing season widely considered as potential Premier League title contenders. However, the sailing hasn't been quite as smooth as expected for Chelsea so far this season, as they currently find themselves third in the Premier League table, ten points adrift of table-toppers Manchester City.

Although Thomas Tuchel looks to be building something special, the club has had its fair share of woes that have allowed Manchester City and Liverpool to slip ahead. Now, to make matters worse, they find themselves with a strong chance of losing one or more of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

All three players' contracts are set to run out this summer, leaving the defensive trio with the freedom to begin talks with other clubs right away. However, former Chelsea star and former assistant manager Gianfranco Zola believes the club will be able to retain at least two of the three. As per a report from The Sun, he spoke about the matter and said:

“It’s a particular situation because they are three players from the same position.

“We are talking about two of them being key players and have been very successful at the club. Right now, they are playing all the time — that is Rudiger and Azpilicueta. The third one hasn’t played as much but is the youngest.

“You don’t want to lose players when they have been so good like Azpilicueta and Rudiger. At the same time you don’t want to lose a good prospect like Christensen.

“I think we will see two stay — but don’t ask me the names. Luckily, I am not Tuchel and it is very easy for me not to answer the question. I would maybe keep the young one and one other," Zola said, hinting he would retain Christensen.

However, he admitted that losing even one of the three would not be respectful to the players.

“It is not very respectful and I don’t want to sound disrespectful because they have given the club so much," Zola said.

Chelsea's defensive trio targeted by Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won't be pleased with the situation he has on his hands

Several recent reports have speculated that Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen are being targeted by numerous top European clubs that are interested in procuring them. Notably the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been mentioned.

Speaking about these clubs' alleged interest in the Chelsea trio and which club would best suit them, Zola said:

“We are talking about a top-level team. But the players from the top level of the Premier League can be good anywhere.

“I am sure those players value the club but at the same time, when the call comes from clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, you pay attention. Maybe you don’t go but you pay attention.

“They would be leaving a special club, in a special league, in a special place.

