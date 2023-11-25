"I think they will be there" - Pep Guardiola names 5 Premier League clubs who can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reckons Liverpool are the closest Premier League title challengers to his side but named five other clubs who can compete as well.

The Cityzens have won five of the last six titles, with the Reds winning one in the 2019-20 season. The Merseysiders had a disappointing 2022-23 season where they finished fifth. They were replaced by Arsenal as title challengers to Manchester City but failed to get over the line despite leading the table for 248 weeks.

The Cityzens and Liverpool have now returned to the top of the table, with the Reds being just a point behind the leaders. Ahead of the clash between the two sides at the Etihad on Saturday (November 25), Guardiola was asked if Jurgen Klopp's side are City's closest title rivals. He replied (via Metro):

"Absolutely."

He went on to add five more teams who can be in the mix for this season, saying:

"I think Arsenal will be too. They are so solid. Spurs, even the two defeats they have had recently, I think they will be there. Chelsea have one game a week… so four or five contenders are there.

"Newcastle will maybe join. Manchester United will maybe join. Many things can happen."

Arsenal are currently third in the table, level on points with the Reds while Tottenham Hotspur are a point behind them in fourth. Manchester United are sixth, five points behind Spurs while Newcastle are a point behind United. Chelsea are four points behind the Magpies in 10th.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Premier League title race ahead of Liverpool clash

The Cityzens have won five of the last six Premier League titles but a majority of them have been close races. They won it by a single point in 2019 and in 2022 over Jurgen Klopp's side. Arsenal also led the table for the majority of last season but faltered towards the end as Manchester City won by five points.

Pep Guardiola explained how one can never take the Premier League title for granted until it is officially confirmed. He said (via Metro):

"What I learned when I arrived here, the Premier League never ends. You think it’s over with 10 games to play, but you can’t relax because you could be relegated with so many points [to play for].

‘It’s so long. Many things are going to happen. Ask me the question in March or April. Many things can happen, exceptional things."

He further spoke about Liverpool and their rivalry with Manchester City, saying:

"Liverpool last season had a lot of problems in terms of injury. They have no Champions League this season. Liverpool have always been there. Maybe they have the ability to do it.

"Liverpool will be contenders 100 per cent. Both teams in last seven eight years have been there."

Hence, while it is only the 13th game of the season, a win over the Reds at the Etihad on Saturday could help Manchester City establish dominance. They won the corresponding fixtured 4-1 last season.