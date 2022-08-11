“I think it will be very tight” - William Gallas predicts winner of Chelsea vs Tottenham

In an interview with Genting Casino, former Arsenal defender William Gallas predicted the outcome of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Both London clubs have been busy thus far in the summer transfer window. The Blues lost multiple players but have responded well and made some crucial signings.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur have been proactive throughout the window as well and have made some big signings of their own.

Regardless, Gallas believes that the Blues need to sign a striker to have a more complete squad and predicted a draw at the weekend:

“I think it will be very tight because Tottenham look good, they have good players and the only thing with Chelsea is that they don't have a real striker and that can be a problem for them as it becomes difficult to score goals or to create chances. That is why that game will be very tight, I would say Chelsea to win but i would go for a draw.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are considering Auba as an option as revealed last week twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona.He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. 🚨🔵 #CFCHe’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB https://t.co/hvsqIGpYMJ Thomas Tuchel is pushing with Todd Boehly to sign Pierre Aubameyang as he’s considered perfect striker - but Barcelona have not received official proposal yet.Chelsea are considering Auba as an option as revealed last week Thomas Tuchel is pushing with Todd Boehly to sign Pierre Aubameyang as he’s considered perfect striker - but Barcelona have not received official proposal yet. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea are considering Auba as an option as revealed last week ⤵️ twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

He added:

“I think Chelsea are being unestimated in terms of their squad qualities. What are your views on this? I think they have a great squad but to have a good squad you need to have a good striker and a good finisher and you don’t have that right now.”

Gallas also claimed that the Blues did not necessarily look strong in their PL opener despite winning 1-0:

“Even if they won 1-0 against Everton, they didn't look strong. They were strong at the back but at the front, they were not strong so now they are going to play against one club where it's the derby and Tottenham are stronger as it's going to be more difficult for Chelsea. So for me, they really need to buy a striker and find that striker otherwise they will be problems for the rest of the season.”

Chelsea still need a striker despite busy transfer window

Apart from playing for Arsenal, the French defender also plied his trade for the other two top London clubs. He went on to predict the top four spots for this season as well.

Gallas believes Arsenal will finish ahead of Liverpool and that his former clubs Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal will all qualify for the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in the current transfer window and do not have a senior striker in the squad. The Blues have kept hold of the 20-year-old Armando Broja and might need to move quickly in the transfer window.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Thank you and good luck in Germany, Timo! Thank you and good luck in Germany, Timo! 💙 https://t.co/lKunDCrZkM

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have added top strikers to their squads this summer, and the Blues will be keen not to be left too far behind. They have recently been linked to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a player who has previously proved to be lethal in the Premier League.

The Gabon international is considered surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez after the signing of Robert Lewandowski and might be a decent option for Thomas Tuchel.

