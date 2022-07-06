"I think it will be a win-win situation" - Paul Merson says Chelsea could benefit from signing Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson feels Chelsea stand to benefit from signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese ace is reportedly ready to leave Manchester United if a suitable offer arrives as he's keen to continue playing in the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid striker made a sensational return to Old Trafford last year and struck 24 goals across all competitions, including 18 in the Premier League. Despite that, the Red Devils experienced their worst top-flight campaign in the competition's history. They finished sixth and will feature in the Europa League next season.

Although new manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is part of his plans, the 37-year-old is concerned about the club's lack of transfer activity and unconvinced about their ability to compete for top honors.

Chelsea happen to be one of the few clubs who have shown interest in the Portugal international. The Blues finished third in the Premier League last season and are looking to bolster their attack with a reliable goalscorer.

With Romelu Lukaku returning to Inter Milan on loan and Timo Werner still unable to replicate his RB Leipzig form in a Chelsea shirt, the Blues are left to look out for new forwards once again.

According to Merson Cristiano Ronaldo is an excellent bet for the Blues. In his column for Sky Sports, he wrote (via Daily Mail):

"I think he [Ronaldo] might be tempted to leave as it goes - the way it's going on at the moment. We're hearing that he wants to play in the Champions League so I think that might happen.

"I think it will be a win-win situation if he does go [to Chelsea]. I think it needs to get sorted sooner than later - the season's like four or five weeks away."

The 54-year-old also felt the 37-year-old's future should've been sorted out long ago, considering how Manchester United were already out of a place in the top-four.

He added:

"It's been clear Man Utd won't be in the Champions League for a long time. I don't know why this wasn't nipped in the bud early doors.

"It's had to drag on this long. I'd be a bit disappointed if I was a Man Utd fan."

Chelsea also eyeing Raheem Sterling besides Cristiano Ronaldo

Another forward who has been on their radar besides Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

The England international has scored over 100 goals in a City shirt and is considered an effective winger within the football community.

The 27-year-old's contract with City ends in a year and is supposedly valued at around £50 million.

