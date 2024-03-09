"I thought that was a big honour" - Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala on 'role model' Lionel Messi voting for him in the Kopa Trophy

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has said he felt honored to have received Lionel Messi's nomination for the 2023 Kopa Trophy. The German midfielder finished second behind Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham after the winner was selected by a jury of former Ballon d'Or winners.

The Kopa Trophy is awarded to the world's best U-21 player annually on the same day as the Ballon d'Or is awarded. Musiala was nominated for his stellar showings (16 goals and 16 assists in 47 outings) for Bayern Munich in the 2022-23 season, but ultimately fell short of winning the award.

Speaking to journalist Phillip Kessler, the 21-year-old recently said he looked up to Lionel Messi while growing up. Musiala spent most of his formative years in England with the Chelsea academy before moving to Bayern Munich in 2019.

"I thought that was a big honour. Messi was always my role model growing up. I always watched his games and admired him for his game," Musiala said (via All About Argentina X).

Lionel Messi voted for Jamal Musiala as his winner of the Kopa Trophy, with former teammate Pedri in second place and Jude Bellingham in third. The Real Madrid man won the award, with Musiala finishing second and Pedri finishing third.

Musiala also finished second behind Bellingham in the 2023 Golden Boy voting, narrowly missing out on the award. Both played together as youngsters in the England youth setup before Musiala chose to represent Germany at senior level.

Musiala has had an impressive season with Bayern Munich, as per his usual standards, contributing nine goals and four assists in 29 appearances this season. The youngster is one of the German giants' most important players and one of the first names on their team sheet.

Lionel Messi escapes serious damage following kick in Nashville clash

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi escaped unhurt after getting on the receiving end of a horror tackle against Nashville SC on March 7. The Argentine icon was making his CONCACAF Champions Cup debut against the MLS side and scored in the 2-2 draw.

Messi scored in the 52nd minute to pull one back for his side before almost seeing his season come to an end. The 36-year-old was caught in the shin by the full force of the leg of Nashville defender Lukas MacNaughton.

MacNaughton saw his studs land on Messi's extended leg, leaving him writhing in agony afterward. The Inter Miami star eventually got back on his feet and finished the match, as his side found a late equalizer (95') to draw 2-2.