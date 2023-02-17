“I thought he was dead and buried here" - Arsenal star hailed for incredible upturn in form after poor performances in recent seasons

Ally McCoist has hailed the redemption arc of Granit Xhaka at Arsenal. The Swiss midfielder joined the club in 2016 after an impressive outing for Switzerland at the Euros. However, his first few years in north London were riddled with poor performance and disciplinary issues.

Things hit an all-time low when Xhaka was substituted in a home game against Crystal Palace. With Bukayo Saka waiting to come on and Arsenal chasing a victory, the home fans cheered on Xhaka's removal.

Frustrated by the negative reaction, Xhaka slowed down his trudge off the pitch, which attracted boos and jeers from the crowd. Club captain at that time, Xhaka cupped his hands to further antagonise the crowd.

The situation seemed irreversible, and Xhaka at one point was close to joining Hertha Berlin. However, the deal collapsed, and Xhaka has redeemed himself at the club since then.

The Swiss midfielder has found a new lease of life under Mikel Arteta and is now a vital cog in the team. Not only has he improved his performances for the club, but Xhaka is also back in the good books of fans at the Emirates once again.

“He’s been a revelation, that fella, in forward areas,” said McCoist on Prime Video (reported via HITC). “What a comeback that is; that’s some story, Xhaka. I thought he was away. I thought he was dead and buried here; to his eternal credit he’s got his sleeves rolled up; now he’s having a great season,” he added.

Xhaka has four goals and five assists in 30 games across competitions for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal lose ground in title race after Manchester City defeat

Erstwhile Premier League leaders Arsenal clashed against defending champions Manchester City on Wednesday (February 15) night, knowing that anything but a defeat would keep them at the top of the tree.

However, Pep Guardiola's men roared to a 3-1 win. Although the Gunners played well, it was City who delivered in the crucial moments. The Cityzens now lead the standings on goal difference. However, Arsenal have an extra game in hand going into gameweek 24.

