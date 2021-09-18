"I thought the deal would happen" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believed Manchester City would make superstar signing

Manchester City were heavily linked with a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. Despite intense speculation, the transfer didn't materialize. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has now revealed he believed the deal would eventually go through.

The tactician said while answering questions ahead of his side's clash with Spurs tomorrow:

"I thought that this [Harry Kane to Manchester City] deal is going to happen."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC Tuchel about Harry Kane deal: “I thought Kane to Man City deal would happen. We never had a list with his name on it - but the club sorted out the situation. We had some information about Kane. But it was never that close that we had to experience the rivalry”. 🔵 #CFC Tuchel about Harry Kane deal: “I thought Kane to Man City deal would happen. We never had a list with his name on it - but the club sorted out the situation. We had some information about Kane. But it was never that close that we had to experience the rivalry”. 🔵 #CFC #MCFC

“No, I was not scared, but if it would have happened, I would have been very interested in how maybe it would have changed Manchester City’s style of playing. On one side, I was happy that he stayed because it is also nice that it exists in football that players play for one club only, and so Harry Kane is Tottenham," he revealed.

"Even for me, I have absolutely nothing to do with Tottenham. I have never worked for them. When I think about Tottenham in the last decade, you think about Harry Kane, and this is very nice. Like you think about (Lionel) Messi and straight away you think about Barcelona and it is very hard to think that he plays for another club now, and that's the same for Harry Kane," said the Chelsea boss.

Manchester City @ManCity PEP 💬 I cannot say much. Harry Kane announced he is continuing to his club, an exceptional club like Tottenham. Cristiano is a Juventus player and I can't say anything else. All I can say in these three, four days left of the transfer window anything can happen. PEP 💬 I cannot say much. Harry Kane announced he is continuing to his club, an exceptional club like Tottenham. Cristiano is a Juventus player and I can't say anything else. All I can say in these three, four days left of the transfer window anything can happen.

Thomas Tuchel also used the opportunity to hail Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who sealed a sensational return to London in the summer transfer window. The Belgian forward has taken to his new surroundings nicely and has already netted for the Blues in the Premier League and Champions League.

"So, from this side, I was happy because I like it and a part of my personality is still a fan and I like that things like this happen. It is also nice that Romelu Lukaku is back at Chelsea and some things are a good fit and should not be changed," signed off Thomas Tuchel.

Harry Kane was really close to joining Manchester City during the summer transfer window

Chelsea and Manchester City among Premier League favorites

Thanks to their brilliant start to the season, Chelsea and Manchester City have emerged as hot candidates to claim the Premier League title this term. The Blues currently rank second in the table, tied at 10 points with first-placed Liverpool after four games.

Also Read

Although Manchester City find themselves in a lower position in fifth place, it is worth noting that only one point separates them from the table's top. Pep Guardiola's men have picked up nine points from four Premier League games so far, courtesy of their three victories and one defeat.

Both sides are back in action this weekend. Chelsea are set to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening while Manchester City will lock horns with Southampton this afternoon.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee