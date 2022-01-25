"I thought he'd be the difference" - Chris Sutton names Chelsea star as his disappointment of the Premier League season

Former English footballer Chris Sutton has named Chelsea's summer signing Romelu Lukaku as the Premier League's biggest disappointment so far this season.

Romelu Lukaku arrived at Stamford Bridge for a club-record £97.5 million in the summer of 2021. The 28-year-old came on the back of a Serie A winning campaign with Inter Milan.

However, injuries and a lack of consistent form have seen the Belgian forward score a mere five league goals so far.

Sutton believes Lukaku's signing should have propelled Chelsea to challenge for the league, which has not happened. The 48-year-old player-turned-pundit said:

"Lukaku. I thought he'd be the difference and that Chelsea would be this season's title front-runners thanks to his goals but that hasn't happened.

"He has only scored twice in the Premier League since September and instead brought heat on his manager Thomas Tuchel after that unsolicited interview. So he's my disappointment of the season."

Romelu Lukaku had a controversial time last month when he sounded his unhappiness at being at Chelsea and wanted a move back to Inter Milan. This saw him get dropped from the squad which was due to face Liverpool in early January.

Prior to the game against Liverpool, Lukaku seemed to have found his form in the league. The forward has just returned after suffering from COVID and netted two goals in two games.

However, this form has since taken yet another dip. As things stand, Romelu Lukaku has gone goalless in the last three Premier League games.

His overall record for the Blues currently stands at eight goals and two assists in 24 matches across competitions. Despite his lack of goals, Lukaku is still the club's second-highest goalscorer and is only trailing Jorginho (nine goals).

Unlike many clubs, Chelsea do not have one player on whom they rely for goals all the time. The likes of Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz have all chipped in with valuable goals over the course of the season.

Chelsea head into the international break on the back of a crucial Premier League win

The Blues picked up a convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to head into the international break. Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva were enough for the side to secure all three points over their London rivals.

Despite the win, Thomas Tuchel's side remain third in the Premier League standings, having amassed 47 points from 24 matches.

Following the international break, the Blues take on Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They then travel to the UAE to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar