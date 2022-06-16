"I thought I was going to die" - PSG midfielder Kheira Hamraoui opens up on 'unbearable' pain after assault in late 2021

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Kheira Hamraoui has spoken out for the first time since she was assaulted in November last year.

According to L'Equipe (as per Get French Football News), a source close to the French international claimed that she was attacked on her way back from a club event, accompanied by two teammates. She was reportedly driving home when two masked individuals appeared, one of whom dragged her out of the vehicle.

The attacker struck her with an iron bar multiple times on the legs for several minutes before escaping. Hamraoui was taken to a hospital, where she was given various stitches on her legs and hands.

In an emotional interview with L'Equipe (as translated by Get French Football News), the 32-year-old stated:

"I experienced an unbelievably violent attack. Two hooded strangers pulled me out of the car I was in and beat me with an iron bar in the legs. That night, I thought I was going to die… I was screaming in pain. That scene, for me, lasted five minutes. It was unbearable. I have a very painful, very heavy memory of it.”

Mystery of what happened to PSG star Kheira Hamraoui still remains

In a shocking twist to the already horrific story, L'Equipe (as per GFFN) reported in November that Hamraoui's PSG Feminine teammate Aminata Diallo was placed under police custody as part of an investigation over a suspected link to the attack.

Hamraoui claims in her interview that she is still waiting to find out exactly what happened during that horrific evening last year. She stated she 'mainly feels injustice, anger, but also sadness' and that 'she never should have experienced such a situation'.

The situation was further muddied when GFFN reported that the wife of the legendary Barcelona defender Eric Abidal announced she was seeking a divorce, owing to an alleged affair with Hamraoui.

The midfielder has played nine times for the Parisiens since returning to the club in 2021, following her incredibly successful spell at the all-conquering Barcelona side. Hamraoui has been omitted from the France squad ahead of this summer's European Championships in England, as Les Bleus face off against Italy, Belgium and Iceland.

