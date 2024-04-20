"I thought I was going to be killed" - Dele Alli's ex-girlfriend reveals horrifying experience during robbery at London mansion

Everton midfielder Dele Alli's former partner, Ruby Mae has said that she was scared for her life during a robbery at her and the Englishman's home in London. The robbery occurred in 2020 during the height of the COVID lockdown in the UK.

According to Metro, the robbers came into the house while she was upstairs watching Netflix, while Alli was downstairs with his friends. The assailants then proceeded to rough up the England international before heading upstairs. Mae and Alli then had their jewelry and valuables taken.

Speaking to the Sun, the model, who dated Dele Alli on and off again for five years between 2016 and 2021, said:

"I thought I was going to be killed. It was like a movie. I feared all sorts of things were going to happen. I honestly didn’t know what was going to come next. I couldn’t see the door from the bed but Dele’s friend came up first. They came to me in a panic and I instantly realised something was wrong. His friend wouldn’t have usually come into the bedroom."

She continued:

"It was terrifying. I was just hoping for it all to be over and for us to be safe. I had taken the dog out to go to the ­toilet, then went upstairs. When the burglar came in, my first instinct was to protect the dog. I wasn’t answering any of their questions as I was in shock and didn’t know, at this point, that there were two of them — and that one was already taking the jewellery with Dele."

Mae concluded:

"I couldn’t get the jewellery off as I was panicking and holding the dog behind me. I wasn’t answering his requests and I was terrified they were going to hurt Uno. I didn’t know whether to tell them or not, and I didn’t even know where everything was. I wasn’t thinking straight. It’s a pretty weird feeling knowing the people who did it never got caught and are still out there."

Dele Alli still has 2026 World Cup hopes

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has said he hopes to take part in the 2026 World Cup with England despite his recent injury woes. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been out of action since suffering a partial muscle tear in March, 2023, and required surgery to address a groin injury in January.

However, the Englishman is on the road to recovery and is looking forward to reviving his career.

Speaking on SkySports Monday Night Football ahead of Everton's clash with Chelsea earlier this week, which the Toffees lost 6-0, Dele Alli said:

“I know my level where I can get to when my head is in the right place. You can set reminders on your phone. World Cup 2026. That’s my aim. The only target I have for now is the World Cup. I take it day by day to get over my injury. I will be fully training as the season is ending. As a player you want to push yourself."

Delle Alli concluded :

“I am signed to Everton and it would be disrespectful to speak about anyone else,” he said. “They have been amazing to me. I want to stay in the Premier League and be at the highest level playing against the right players. There have been some dark days but I have been able to process those days and it has done nothing but make me want to get to the top more. I can relax and work towards my end goal."