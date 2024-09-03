"I thought it was wrong timing" - Pundit unhappy with Mohamed Salah's comments about Liverpool future after win over Manchester United 

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has slammed Mohamed Salah for his comments on his contract situation following the Reds' win against Manchester United. The Egyptian superstar scored once and provided two assists to help his side secure a 3-0 win against the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1.

However, Salah's comments following the game were a cause of concern for Liverpool fans. The Egyptian forward claimed that he is yet to be offered a new deal from the Merseyside giants and it could be his final season at the club. Salah said, as quoted by The Guardian:

“To be fair I was coming to the game [as if] it could be the last time [playing at Old Trafford]. Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. It is not up to me, it is up to the club.”

Salah added:

“As you know, it’s my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it, I don’t want to think about it. I feel I’m free to play football and let’s see what’s going to happen next year.”

Phil Thompson has insisted that the timing of Salah's comments was really poor and he did not need to publicly put pressure on Liverpool. He has also questioned whether the club is really yet to offer the 32-year-old a new deal. The former Reds defender told talkSPORT, as quoted by Rousing The Kop:

"I thought it was wrong timing from Mo if you ask me. Listen, it’s difficult. He says there has not been any contract offer, and everybody has jumped on that, and media-wise, quite rightly so. It’s what they love."

"I felt for the club a little bit. They won’t come out and say, ‘of course we have offered him a contract’, and that’s what I would like to think has happened. And with Van Dijk, and with Trent."

Thompson, who won 25 trophies during his time at Anfield, added:

"Is that actually what they want or do they see themselves moving for nothing at the end of the season? The club can’t come out and say, no, Mo is wrong, we have offered him a contract. And I would like to think something has."

“Whether it is not to his liking is another thing, but football clubs are like that. They do sort of hold back and they don’t want to come out into the media and say, of course we have. I think for Mo to say nobody has offered him a contract yet, I would like to think that is not quite correct.”

Salah has started the season in blistering fashion with three goals and as many assists in three games this season. Since his £34.3 million move to Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma, the Egyptian has been exceptional for the Reds. He has scored 214 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Merseyside giants till date.

Micah Richards and Alan Shearer back Liverpool to challenge for the title

Pundits Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have backed Liverpool to challenge for the Premier League title this season. Arne Slot has enjoyed a phenomenal start to his tenure at Anfield, winning all three opening Premier League games without conceding a single goal.

On The Rest is Football Podcast, Richards and Shearer insisted that Liverpool should be taken seriously in the title race. Richards said:

"Look what they've got from the bench, they've just signed Federico Chiesa who I think is outstanding. You've got Cody Gakpo who had a brilliant Euros who comes in and runs about. That's all still to come."

The ex-Manchester City defender added:

"I think they are serious now about challenging for the title. The reason I say that is because they seem more disciplined defensively and they've got firepower up front. They're challengers now."

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has also insisted that Slot has enough firepower at his disposal to make the Reds genuine title challengers. The Premier League great said:

"They've got some firepower, haven't they? They were really aggressive in the tackle and passing it into forward positions, tight at the back and every single player seemed to be at it. When they've got that sort of firepower, and you give the ball away, they have the ability to hurt you."

Liverpool find themselves second in the table with nine points after three games and will take on Nottingham Forest after the international break.

