“I was told a year ago” – Gary Neville says source close to Manchester City revealed why they allowed Jesus and Sterling to join Arsenal and Chelsea 

Gary Neville has claimed that sources close to Manchester City told him that they allowed Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to join Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, to make way for Julian Alvarez.

Many were surprised when the Cityzens decided to sell three players to rival teams in the summer. Sterling joined Chelsea for around £47.5 million and has contributed five goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions since.

Meanwhile, Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Arsenal. The former, who joined for £45 million, has registered five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions. The Brazilian striker has helped the Gunners reach the top of the Premier League, where they hold a five-point lead over Manchester City.

Former Manchester United defender Neville has now stated that City sold Jesus and Sterling for Alvarez's sake. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

“I was told a year ago when City let Jesus and Sterling go – because I was quite surprised that City let both go at the same time – that this kid [Alvarez] was the reason. Someone said that to me, that is quite close to City, that he was the reason and they didn’t want to block his path.”

Alvarez signed for Manchester City in January earlier this year but joined the club in the summer. He has been excellent, featuring as a deputy for the prolific Erling Haaland, and has contributed seven goals and two assists in 20 games.

Alvarez has also been brilliant for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring four goals and providing one assist. He will look to contribute again when they take on France in the final on Sunday, 18 December.

Arsenal and Chelsea's contrasting seasons so far

The two London clubs have had an eventful season up until the FIFA World Cup break.

Arsenal have been in terrific form as they sit at the top of the Premier League table, having lost just one of their 14 league games. The Gunners have also reached the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League after topping their group. However, Arsenal were eliminated from the third round of the EFL Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw their dwindling form lead to Thomas Tuchel's sacking in September. Graham Potter, who was appointed the new manager, started well but the Blues have lost five of their previous six games across competitions.

The west London outfit are currently eighth in the Premier League table, a whopping 16 points behind Arsenal. They will face Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea were also eliminated from the third round of the EFL Cup by Manchester City.

Arsenal will host West Ham United on Boxing Day (December 26) after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup while Chelsea will host Bournemouth the following day.

