“I tried to fight and change the situation but I couldn’t” – Raheem Sterling makes honest admission about Manchester City exit after Chelsea switch

Speaking on Chelsea Football Club TV, Raheem Sterling claimed that he fought to stay at Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling made his second big move in the EPL after initially moving to Manchester City as a 20-year old. Over the past few seasons, he has established himself as one of the best goal-scoring wingers in the Premier League.

Sterling has scored at least ten goals each season in the EPL since the 2017-18 campaign and has seen his development progress under Pep Guardiola.

Now 27, the winger has moved to Stamford Bridge in a £47.5 million deal and looks set to be a first-team starter. During a recent interview, Sterling claimed that he was forced to leave Manchester City as a result of reduced gametime.

The winger said that he tried to change the situation but could not:

“The move came about because as a person you strive to achieve stuff. I felt my playing time at Man City was getting limited and you can't afford to waste that time. I didn't want to see my time rising and falling so I made the change."

He added:

“I tried to fight and change the situation but I couldn't and I came here.”

Raheem Sterling aims to win big trophies with new club Chelsea

There is little doubt that the Blues, under Thomas Tuchel, also have the ability to compete for multiple trophies in the current and coming seasons. Sterling adds a sense of dynamism and directness to the Chelsea attack and has slotted in nicely on the left wing.

The winger has played with some world-class players during his time at Liverpool, Manchester City and now Chelsea. As a youngster, Sterling had the likes of Steven Gerrard and then Luis Suarez to look up to.

The winger also claimed that he wishes to have a similar kind of impact on younger players as he becomes more senior:

“I always think it is important to nurture younger people not matter what the profession is. I had Steven Gerrard put his arm around me when I was younger. That's what I try to do.”

With new owner Todd Boehly also intent on investing heavily in the squad, Sterling is confident that the Blues will continue competing at the highest level for some time to come:

“Chelsea have been in four or five finals in recent years. It shows they are competing and are only going up so with the new owners in it all made sense.”

Whether he can help Thomas Tuchel break the domestic domination of his former coach, Guardiola, remains to be seen.

