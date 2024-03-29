"I try to listen to him a lot" - Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham names ex-Liverpool man as his 'role model'

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham named former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as his 'role model'.

The 20-year-old England star said Henderson's advice has helped him control the expectations the fans are having from him.

"I speak a lot with Jordan Henderson. He tells me to feel lucky to be able to play in this England team. He is like a role model to me so I try to listen to him a lot. When I joined England, he helped me to control the expectations people had of me," he said, via SportBible.

Despite his young age, Bellingham has emerged as a leader for both Real Madrid and the England national team, and believes there is more room for improvement.

"I try to go out on the pitch to do my job and help the team win games. People like my style of play. I move with the ball and that’s fine. I try to connect with the fans while I’m playing. I want the fans to feel like I’m another fan playing and representing them, because that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day," he added.

Jude Bellingham has appeared in 31 games for Real Madrid this season with 20 goals and 11 assists. At the same time, he has his sights set on helping England claim its first title since 1966 at the UEFA EUROs 2024.

Jude Bellingham shares excitement about playing for Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Jude Bellingham moved to Real Madrid in the summer after spending three years with Borussia Dortmund (2020-2023). The England star midfielder opened up about his time in Madrid and shared his excitement about joining the Spanish giants.

"I wake up and I have to pinch myself, when I'm playing for England at Wembley or playing at the Bernabeu for Real Madrid. It's something that I could never dreamed of happening this early, but grateful to everyone who's played a part in my journey," he told Sky News, via SportBible.

Jude Bellingham has his sights set on the season finale in La Liga, where Real Madrid are on top of the standings, and the round of 16 clash with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.