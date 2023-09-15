“I try to perform wherever I play” – Barcelona star sends message to Xavi as he hopes to continue playing in best position

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has stated that he hopes to continue playing in central defense for his club. However, he added that he is prepared to switch positions if the need arises.

Kounde spent a lot of the 2022-23 season, his debut campaign at the Spotify Camp Nou, playing at right-back. The Catalans could not sign an out-and-out right-sided defender, and the Frenchman's impressive displays made him an undisputed starter in the position.

As per Transfermarkt, 21 of his 40 appearances across competitions last term were at right-back.

This season, though, Xavi Hernandez has deployed Kounde in central defense in all of their four La Liga games so far. The expectation is for that to continue, and the 24-year-old has hinted that that is his wish as well.

Speaking to Esport3, Kounde said when asked about his run in central defense (as quoted by Barca Universal):

“I hope it continues! But the most important thing is always the team. I try to perform wherever I play. I am always available for the coach.”

Injuries to Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have meant Barcelona have needed Kounde's solidity and reading of the game at centre-back. With him in central defense, Araujo and Sergi Roberto have played at right-back in the club's first four games of the season.

Joao Cancelo's arrival on a straight loan from Manchester City earlier this summer means the Blaugrana finally have a traditional right-back in their squad. As a result, many fans and analysts believe Kounde is set to continue operating in his preferred position.

In four matches so far, he has averaged 1.0 tackles, 1.0 interceptions, 4.3 balls recovered, 5.0 clearances and 5.8 duels won per game. Kounde has helped Barcelona keep two clean sheets, while also delivering a goal and creating one big chance.

"Our goal is to win again" - Jules Kounde outlines Barcelona's objectives in La Liga this season

Barcelona eased their way to the 2022-23 La Liga title, ending the campaign 10 points clear of Real Madrid despite a dip in form after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. According to Jules Kounde, their objective is to make it two league titles in the row come the end of this season.

During the same interview, the Frenchman said (as quoted by Barca Universal):

“Our goal is to win again. There are [Real] Madrid and Atletico competing with us, but I think it will be a battle. There are of course other teams, there are many teams, they play well and have good players.

“The goal, of course, is to win again. I think we have everything to do it and as we said, it’s about hard work. Let’s forget what we achieved last year because this year will be more difficult.”

Barcelona have picked up 10 points from their first four league games this term and are two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Later in the interview, Kounde added that the Catalans want to progress to the knockouts of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. Xavi Hernandez's men have been eliminated in the group stage in each of the last two campaigns.

This season, Barcelona have been drawn with Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp in Group H of the Champions League.