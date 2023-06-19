"I have to do twice as much" - Real Madrid star feels he always has to do more than others to receive same credit after Spain's Nations League win

Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez has revealed that he feels that he always has to work twice as hard as his compatriots to get recognition in international colors.

Nacho, who helped Spain win the UEFA Nations League final over Croatia on Sunday (June 18), was not included in Luis de la Fuente initial squad. He was called up for Nations League duty only after Osasuna captain David Garcia picked up an injury.

On Sunday, Nacho was introduced for Robin Le Normand in the 78th minute and popped up with an impeccable last-ditch tackle on Lovro Majer 22 minutes later. The game ended goalless at the end of extra time and La Roja went on to claim a 5-4 win on penalties.

Speaking after the match, Nacho said he was ecstatic to be able to help Spain win an international trophy. The Real Madrid defender told Cadena SER:

“It was a last-ditch play and it went perfectly, it helped us to lift the title, so I’m very happy.

“Simply, I have goosebumps because representing your country and winning a title is something that very few players can achieve, I’m very proud to represent [Spain], it’s the best thing that can happen to you and today is one of the best days of my life. Lately, it seemed as if everything was bad, that we weren’t working well, but we all ended up coming out of it much stronger, happy for us, happy for Spain and to keep fighting.”

Nacho then went on to say that he felt he was judged a little differently in international colors and always had to put twice the effort.

He added:

“One more match I’ve shown it [my quality], I’ve shown face in an important game. It always seems like I have to do twice as much work as every other player.”

Nacho, who has been serving as a third or fourth-choice defender for Real Madrid since 2012, has played only 24 matches for Spain in his career, scoring once. He was left out of Spain’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Eden Hazard claims he had been “resting” at Real Madrid for three years

Earlier in June, Eden Hazard and Real Madrid parted ways by mutual consent, putting an end to a disappointing spell for the former Chelsea superstar. Amid speculation about his future, Hazard has shot down retirement rumors, claiming that he has energy left after resting for two-three years.

Speaking to Belgian outlet RTBF, Hazard said (via GOAL):

“My future? Honestly, I don't know yet.

“After three complicated years, I just want to spend time with my family, go on vacation. We'll see. I still feel capable of being a professional footballer, but at the same time, I've been resting for two or three years. I still have a bit of energy!”

Hazard joined Real Madrid for a massive €115 million fee in the summer of 2019. Suffering multiple injuries and failing to impress his coaches, Hazard made only 76 appearances between the 2019-20 and 2022-23 seasons, scoring seven times.

